EACON Won Two New AHS Projects

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EACON Mining Technology has won two new projects recently, the Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine, a subsidiary of the TBEA Group, and Huolinhe South Coal Mine, a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). This represents large-scale and rapid deployment of a mature autonomous driving solution of EACON.

The new projects also demonstrate EACON's market dominance in China's Northwest region which accounts for 85% of the country's total open-pit coal mines. EACON was the first in the industry to achieve normal operation in the region, starting autonomous driving stripping and haulage operations at the South pit of TBEA and the National Energy Group's Zhundong Mine in 2020. EACON's truck fleet in the South Pit of TBEA has increased from 39 at the end of 2022 to 203 in October 2023.

The hybrid truck in operation in the Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine (PRNewswire)

The Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine is located in northwestern China with a production capacity of 30 million tons per year, ranking among the top ten open-pit mines in China in terms of coal production. On August 25, EACON successfully deployed the initial batch of trucks at the mine site to validate and acclimatize to the mining environment. Just 17 days later, EACON reached the significant feat of conducting operations entirely without safety drivers. EACON plans to deploy 33 hybrid battery trucks, all operating autonomously and without any safety drivers onboard in October.

The Huolinhe South Coal Mine, located in Inner Mongolia Province, covers an area of 30 km². EACON will deploy the first 10 extended-range hybrid trucks with a payload of 90 tonnes to enable autonomous driving operation in the short term.

EACON's commissioning time is significantly shorter than other players in the industry, maintaining the lead in terms of deployment efficiency. This demonstrates that EACON's AHS solution in coal mining stripping operations has reached maturity. With high flexibility, adaptability, and technical stability, EACON's AHS solution can be replicated in a short period of time.

At present, EACON has already signed four of the top ten open-pit coal mines in China, and has cooperated with top mining companies such as National Energy Group, TBEA Group, SPIC and several mining contractors. In the future, EACON will continue to expand its commercialization territory, and provide safe, efficient, and green AHS solutions for mines in China and around the world.

