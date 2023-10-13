GoPro Named Exclusive Action Camera of Red Bull Rampage, the World's Biggest Freeride Mountain Bike Event

GoPro Athletes Brendan Fairclough and Bienvenido Aguado Alba Selected to Compete Among the Elite Field of Riders

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it has been named the exclusive action camera of Red Bull Rampage, the legendary big-mountain freeride mountain bike competition held on October 13, 2023, in Utah, USA. The partnership between GoPro and Red Bull Rampage will bring fans closer to the action through immersive rider POV and perspectives only a rugged, durable GoPro camera is capable of capturing.

Fans will experience the thrill of the descent from the rider's POV as they test their skill, physical strength, and mental toughness on the challenging desert terrain. In the competition, the riders will descend from high above the desert canyon, down knife-edge cliffs, into near-vertical chutes, and hit massive jumps and features—in the most spectacular way possible to impress the panel of judges.

GoPro athletes Brendan Fairclough and Bienvenido Aguado Alba are among the world's top riders competing at this year's event. They will capture their runs wearing helmet-mounted GoPro HERO11 Black Mini cameras. The HERO11 Black Mini is a smaller, lighter, simpler version of the GoPro HERO11 Black that features all of the performance of the full-size camera, including GoPro's Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth video stabilization.

GoPro is the ultimate mountain bike camera with the ruggedness and mounting flexibility to capture unique perspectives and impossible angles in the toughest terrain. At Red Bull Rampage, GoPro MAX and the new GoPro HERO12 Black cameras will be strategically placed throughout the course to capture all the action—from ramps and natural features to step downs and gap jumps.

Check out GoPro's Red Bull Rampage highlights and other thrilling mountain bike content on the GoPro Bike YouTube channel.

For those unable to attend the 2023 Red Bull Rampage, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA, and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. In addition, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition. Then on October 22, viewers can also tune-in to a condensed 90-minute replay beginning at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET that will air on ESPN.

ABOUT RED BULL RAMPAGE

Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world, featuring the world's best athletes and set in one of the most demanding locations on the planet, the event has become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking. For more information on Red Bull Rampage, go here.

