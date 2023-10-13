Lululemon Athletica & Hubbell Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18:
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASD:LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASD:ATVI) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Microsoft Corp. (NASD: MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard in a transaction completed today, October 13.
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) will replace Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) will replace Hubbell in the S&P MidCap 400, and Organon & Co will replace Onto Innovation in the S&P SmallCap 600. Hubbell is more representative of the large-cap market space, Onto Innovation is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Organon & Co is more representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
October 18, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Lululemon
LULU
Consumer Discretionary
S&P 500
Addition
Hubbell
HUBB
Industrials
S&P 500
Deletion
Activision Blizzard
ATVI
Communication
S&P 500
Deletion
Organon & Co
OGN
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Onto Innovation
ONTO
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Hubbell
HUBB
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Organon & Co
OGN
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Onto Innovation
ONTO
Information Technology
