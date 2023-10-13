Shimadzu Medical Systems USA installs first TRINIAS SCORE OPERA Cardiac Catheterization Lab in the US

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to announce the first U.S. installation of a Trinias SCORE Opera C12 (ceiling-mounted cutting edge angiography system) at Beaufort Memorial Hospital (Beaufort, SC). The system was installed by Shimadzu's dealer partner, CMS Imaging (North Charleston, SC).

Trinias SCORE Opera C12s (PRNewswire)

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA , is proud to announce the first U.S. installation of a Trinias SCORE Opera C12!

Beaufort Memorial Hospital marked the 20th anniversary of the Cochrane Heart Center with the opening of its newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab outfitted with the most advanced technology in the nation. As part of expanding the interventional cardiology program, the updated cath lab will help provide rapid and comprehensive care to hundreds of heart patients every year for life-threatening emergencies and scheduled cardiac procedures.

"The image quality of the advanced digital angiography system will help improve decision making while reducing the radiation exposure and improving patient comfort," said Stuart Smalheiser, M.D., interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Beaufort Memorial Cardiac Catheterization program. "We are very excited to work with Shimadzu as a model for their technology in the U.S. and be on the cutting edge with their advanced cath lab imaging technology."

Among the critical conditions treated in a cath lab are heart attacks when an artery suddenly becomes blocked, leading to loss of blood flow in the heart muscle. These patients require an urgent, minimally invasive stenting procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) that is performed in the cath lab. The stent serves as a scaffold to open the blocked artery and restores blood flow to preserve heart muscle function; otherwise, the heart may be permanently damaged. The life-saving and usually painless stenting procedure offers a quick recovery and return home, and improves a patient's quality of life.

In addition to treating emergencies, there are a variety of elective procedures and diagnostic tests performed in the cath lab including angiograms to show how blood is flowing through arteries or veins, angioplasty to open a narrowed or blocked artery and implantation of pacemakers and cardioverter defibrillators (ICD).

In total, there are approximately 650 heart procedures performed each year in the cath lab at Beaufort Memorial.

"Investing in this upgraded technology is one more way for Beaufort Memorial to continue to provide the highest-quality care available in the Lowcountry," said Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley, MHA. "As noted by numerous certifications and awards by accrediting bodies we are committed to providing safe, high quality, patient-centered cardiac care to our community."

Beaufort Memorial is home to nationally recognized heart and vascular care, including being named one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the 2023 Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) for Chest Pain - Myocardial Infraction (MI) and receiving advanced certification from The Joint Commission for Chest Pain and Stroke.

Learn more about heart and vascular care at BeaufortMemorial.org/HeartCare.

About Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Opened on May 1, 1944, and licensed for 201 beds (169 acute, 14 rehabilitation, and 18 mental health), BMH serves as an acute-care hospital, a regional referral center and the largest medical facility between Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission, Beaufort Memorial boasts a dedicated, high-quality medical staff of nearly 230 board-certified or board-eligible providers, covering dozens of specialties to meet the community's diverse health needs.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital was named a Top General Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, placing it in the nation's top 5% for quality care and patient safety. The high quality of care also earned the American Heart Association's Elite Stroke Plus designation for stroke care, and the Joint Commission's advanced knee and hip replacement disease-specific designation for its Joint Replacement Center. For more information, services, locations, and designations visit

About CMS Imaging

Founded in 1987 as an Independent Sales and Service Organization, CMS Imaging, Inc. is a leading healthcare solutions provider of diagnostic medical imaging equipment and software. Specializing in sales and service, CMS partners with top industry vendors to provide a suite of medical equipment, cybersecurity frameworks, and enterprise solutions to our hospital and ambulatory partners.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, OH and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information contact:

Frank Serrao

800-228-1429

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA