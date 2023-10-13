TÜV Rheinland Holds "All Quality Matters" Solar & ESS Congress 2023 in Hangzhou to Foster High-quality Growth of Industry

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2023, TÜV Rheinland Group held the "All Quality Matters" Solar & Energy Storage System (ESS) Congress 2023 and "All Quality Matters Award" Ceremony in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The event gathered nearly 200 experts, scholars, and enterprise representatives from the photovoltaic and energy storage sectors. The congress featured various segments, such as keynote speeches, a white paper release, strategic cooperation agreement signings, leadership forum, and "All Quality Matters Award" ceremony, aiming to explore new opportunities and solutions for the challenges in these fields and to facilitate high-quality development of the industrial chain.

Frank Piller, Global Vice President of Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland, delivered the opening speech. He stated, "With a proven track record of over 40 years in the PV industry, TÜV Rheinland has always been committed to building a communication platform for the entire industry. As the global energy storage market ushers in a burgeoning era, the industry is facing higher requirements for safety and quality control. TÜV Rheinland is committed to providing one-stop comprehensive services for the upstream and downstream industry chain, and working with eco-partners to promote the green and low-carbon transformation of the energy industry."

"Green Low-carbon and Sustainable Development of the PV Industry" white paper and "Key Technical Data on High-precision Measurement of Photovoltaic Modules" released

As many countries have been increasing requirements for low-carbon products, PV enterprises need to reduce environmental impact in the production process, improve resource utilization, and ensure that products conform to the relevant environmental standards and certification requirements, thus achieving environmental friendliness and sustainability.

To address this industry need, TÜV Rheinland launched a white paper entitled "Green Low-carbon and Sustainable Development of the PV Industry." The publication covers various aspects of green and low-carbon transition for PV enterprises, such as products, organizations, projects, supply chains, personnel, and carbon markets. It also provides guidance on how to conduct carbon management.

In addition, TÜV Rheinland released "Key Technical Data on High-precision Measurement of Photovoltaic Modules." Highly precise measurement of PV modules is crucial for the healthy development of the entire PV industry chain, and a complete traceability chain, scientific measurement methods, and standardized operations are key underpinnings for precise PV module measurement. TÜV Rheinland, as a global authority on PV module power measurement, is dedicated to improving the precision of PV module measurement within the industry, and will publish relevant data periodically.

Multiple cooperation initiatives to promote sustainable development

At the Leadership Forum themed "Green and Sustainable Innovation for a New Era of Solar & Energy Storage," a segment of the congress, TÜV Rheinland experts, and key opinion leaders from various PV and energy storage companies shared their insights and experiences on green transformation, contributing wisdom and strength to the sustainable development of the industry.

As well, at the congress, TÜV Rheinland, together with the Building Research Establishment (BRE), signed strategic cooperation agreements with Astronergy and RCT Power to build net-zero-carbon factories and net-zero-carbon industrial parks by leveraging their respective expertise and technological advantages in the new energy, construction, and green and low-carbon fields.

Furthermore, Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) officially announced TÜV Rheinland to be the first MCS product certification body outside of Europe. This partnership will help guarantee the quality of PV products, increase the number of certified products, and promote the accessibility, credibility, and application of sustainable energy technologies across the UK.

Benchmarking solar & energy storage companies got together to witness the "All Quality Matters Award" winners

Congress participants also applauded the winners in the "All Quality Matters Award" presentation, which is one of the most highly anticipated segments of the congress every year. The "All Quality Matters Award" competition this year had 16 categories, and recognized 20 outstanding companies.

TÜV Rheinland has successfully hosted the "All Quality Matters" Solar & ESS Congress for nine consecutive years, showcasing its influence and technical expertise in covering the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry chain.

Weichun Li, Global Head of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland, stated: "We have been part of the development of China's PV and energy storage industry, and have always followed the principle of 'winning with quality' to drive the high-quality growth of the industry. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on the quality and safety of products and services, keep up with new trends in the global market, and assist companies in proactively addressing new opportunities and challenges in their energy transition. We are excited for next year, when the congress will celebrate its 10th anniversary."

