RAYMOND WEST HOSTS 10TH ANNUAL PINK PALLET JACK PROJECT TO BENEFIT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

Raymond West will hold the 10th annual Pink Pallet Jack Project auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 18 through 29

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the tenth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 18 through 29.

The 11-day auction will begin Oct. 18 at 12 a.m. PDT on Auctria.com (auctria.events/pinkpalletjack), where participants can bid on three pink Raymond® 8210 powered pallet jacks from suppliers. The auction will end Oct. 29 at 12 a.m. PDT. Winning bids will be announced the first week of November, with all proceeds from the auction being donated to The Tina Fund, Breast Cancer Angels and Northwest Hope & Healing.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack, part of The Raymond Corporation's intralogistics solutions portfolio, is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas. The lift truck also will include Raymond's exclusive Click2Creep™ design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

Raymond's Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised more than $175,000 for breast cancer over the past nine years.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Raymond West

At Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions, a Toyota Industries Company, we make your business thrive. For decades, we have been trailblazers in the automated warehouse industry with a proven track record of success. By providing tailored warehouse solutions with exact precision and detail, we maximize efficiency and profits for our customers by putting their needs first. With more than 600 service technicians and 1,300 industry experts in 21 locations, Raymond West has the knowledge and expertise to help your business grow.

