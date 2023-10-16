YATRA ONLINE, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS JUNE 30, 2023

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2023.

"We started Fiscal Year 2024, on a strong footing on the Air front with the highest number of Air Passengers booked since pre-COVID in December 2019, up 41.5% YoY far outpacing domestic air passenger industry growth of 14.8% YoY. Our revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was reported at INR 1,105.8 million (USD 13.5 million) up 23% YoY. Adjusted Margin from Air Ticketing of USD 14.1 million was up 46% YoY. Sequentially as well, we grew at 2x the industry rate in domestic air clearly demonstrating our ability to gain market share and the strength of the YATRA brand. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached INR 115.4 million (USD 1.4 million), marginally lower vs. the June 2022 quarter at INR 123.5 million (USD 1.5 million).

International travel has also shown a steady improvement during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, reaching approximately 90% of pre-COVID levels. As we move forward, we remain optimistic and committed to leveraging these positive trends to drive further growth and success.

We further fortified our leadership in the Corporate travel sector by signing 19 new corporate customer accounts in the June quarter in our Corporate business with an annual billing potential of INR 1,510 million (~USD 18.2 million) underlining the capabilities and leadership of our Corporate Travel SaaS platform.

Yatra Online Limited, our Indian subsidiary, was successfully listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and on the Bombay Stock Exchange on September 28, 2023 consummating the IPO of INR 7,750 million. The proceeds from this milestone will predominantly fuel our strategic growth, technology advancements, and customer-centric initiatives.

Furthermore, we also benefited from an additional inflow of approximately USD 21 million through the sale of shares in this IPO of this amount held by its wholly owned subsidiary THCL, which flowed through to the parent entity Yatra Online, Inc. This capital not only enabled us to repay the MAK debt but has also provided us with the flexibility to potentially allocate a part of the residual funds for future YTRA share buybacks. Additionally, we believe the IPO will also be beneficial to the consolidated company on several fronts as it provides a liquid stock that can be used for M&A in India. In addition, the transaction expands the shareholder base of the consolidated company by adding retail and institutional investors in India already familiar with Yatra's business and brand while increasing its visibility through a larger pool of equity analysts.

In conclusion, as we navigate the evolving landscape, our commitment remains unwavering—to leverage growth opportunities and ensure Yatra's continued ascent" - Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO.

Financial and operating highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue of INR 1,105.8 million ( USD 13.5 million ), representing an increase of 23.0% year-over-year basis ("YoY").

Adjusted Margin (1) from Air Ticketing of INR 1,159.0 million ( USD 14.1 million ), representing an increase of 45.8% YoY.

Adjusted Margin (1) from Hotels and Packages of INR 307.6 million ( USD 3.7 million ), representing an increase of 1.6% YoY.

Total Gross Bookings (Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages and Other Services)(3) of INR 19,834.4 million ( USD 241.7 million ), representing an increase of 11.0% YoY.

Loss for the period was INR 24.3 million ( USD 0.3 million ) versus a loss of INR 7.0 million ( USD 0.1 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , reflecting an increase in loss by INR 17.4 million ( USD 0.2 million ) YoY.

Result from operations were a profit of INR 52.7 million ( USD 0.6 million ) versus a profit of INR 32.9 million ( USD 0.4 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , reflecting an improvement of 60.2% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) Profit was INR 115.4 million ( USD 1.4 million ) reflecting a decrease of 6.6% YOY.





Three months ended June 30,











2022



2023



2023



YoY Change





Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited







(In thousands except percentages)

INR



INR



USD



%

Financial Summary as per IFRS























Revenue



899,046





1,105,816





13,476





23.0 %

Results from operations



32,911





52,721





643





60.2 %

Loss for the period



(6,965)





(24,344)





(298)





(249.5) %

Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures































Adjusted Margin (1)(2)































Adjusted Margin - Air Ticketing



794,879





1,159,033





14,124





45.8 %

Adjusted Margin - Hotels and Packages



302,651





307,620





3,749





1.6 %

Adjusted Margin - Other Services



51,436





32,726





399





(36.4 %)

Others (Including Other Income)



104,766





153,988





1,877





47.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)



123,545





115,406





1,406





(6.6) %

Operating Metrics































Gross Bookings (3)



17,867,216





19,834,376





241,706





11.0 %

Air Ticketing



14,837,538





16,923,959





206,239





14.1 %

Hotels and Packages



2,204,311





2,404,142





29,297





9.1 %

Other Services (6)



825,367





506,275





6,170





(38.7) %

Adjusted Margin %*(4)































Air Ticketing



5.4 %





6.8 %

















Hotels and Packages



13.7 %





12.8 %

















Other Services



6.2 %





6.5 %

















Quantitative details (5)































Air Passengers Booked



1,290





1,825













41.5 %

Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked



585





491













(16.1) %

Packages Passengers Travelled



5





6













20.0 %



Note:

As certain parts of our revenue are recognized on a "net" basis and other parts of our revenue are recognized on a "gross" basis, we evaluate our financial performance based on Adjusted Margin, which is a non-IFRS measure. See the section below titled "Certain Non-IFRS Measures." Gross Bookings represent the total amount paid by our customers for travel services, freight services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are net of cancellation and refunds. Adjusted Margin % is defined as Adjusted Margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings. Quantitative details are considered on a gross basis. Other Services primarily consists of freight business, bus, rail and cab and others services.

As of June 30, 2023, 63,795,829 ordinary shares (on an as-converted basis), par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") were issued and outstanding.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its unaudited results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (or 8:30 PM India Standard Time) on October 16, 2023. Dial in details for the conference call is as follows: US/International dial-in number: +1 404 975 4839. Confirmation Code: 248075 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code). The conference call will also be available via webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/963402477.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" similar expressions and the negative forms of such expressions. Such statements include, among other things, statements regarding the long-term growth trajectory for the Indian travel market, statements concerning management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans; the anticipated benefits of the IPO; the degree to which and how we will utilize debt facilities or the proceeds from the Indian IPO and the results we anticipate from how such funds are utilized; and our future financial performance, including statements about our Revenue, cost of Revenue, operating expenses and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability, strengthen our balance sheet or take advantage of the rapidly recovering leisure and business travel market in India. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of increasing competition in the Indian travel industry and our expectations regarding the development of our industry and the competitive environment in which we operate; the slowdown in Indian economic growth and other declines or disruptions in the Indian economy in general and travel industry in particular, including disruptions caused by safety concerns, terrorist attacks, regional conflicts (including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia), pandemics and natural calamities, our ability to successfully negotiate our contracts with airline suppliers and global distribution system service providers and mitigate any negative impacts on our Revenue that result from reduced commissions, incentive payments and fees we receive; the risk that airline suppliers (including our GDS service providers) may reduce or eliminate the commission and other fees they pay to us for the sale of air tickets; our ability to pursue strategic partnerships and the risks associated with our business partners; the potential impact of recent developments in the Indian travel industry on our profitability and financial condition; political and economic stability in and around India and other key travel destinations; our ability to maintain and increase our brand awareness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any past or future acquisitions; our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract, train and retain executives and other qualified employees, including suitable replacements for any members of our senior management team or other employees who may seek other employment opportunities as a result of the certain cost reduction initiatives that we have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and our ability to successfully implement any new business initiatives. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this earnings release is provided as of the date of issuance of this earnings release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, a public listed company on the NSE and BSE (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited, hereinafter referred to as "Yatra India"), whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra India is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with approximately 813 large corporate customers and approximately 50,000 registered SME customers and the third largest online travel company (OTC) in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue for Fiscal 2020 (Source: CRISIL Report). Leisure and business travelers use Yatra India's mobile applications, its website, www.yatra.com, and its other offerings and services to explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of travel-related services. These services include domestic and international air ticketing on nearly all Indian and international airlines, as well as bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings and ancillary services within India. With approximately 105,600 hotels in approximately 1,490 cities and towns in India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, Yatra India has the largest hotel inventory amongst key Indian online travel agency (OTA) players (Source: CRISIL Report).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223055/Yatra_Online_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.