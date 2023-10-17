Introducing The Cocktail Collection: A Line of Ready to Serve Premium Cocktails, Taking Hosting to the Next Level this Holiday Season

Introducing The Cocktail Collection: A Line of Ready to Serve Premium Cocktails, Taking Hosting to the Next Level this Holiday Season

Created to provide the at home bartender with more time for mingling with guests, The Cocktail Collection makes the magic of mixology as simple as open, pour, and serve.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Diageo announces the introduction of its ready to serve premium cocktail line, The Cocktail Collection. Hitting shelves in time for the holiday hosting season, The Cocktail Collection will feature perfectly pre-mixed classic cocktails in a convenient, elevated format. The collection includes: the Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini, Ketel One Vodka Cosmopolitan, and Tanqueray Gin Negroni, which join the Bulleit Manhattan and Bulleit Old Fashioned, already available on shelves.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9214851-diageo-ready-to-serve-premium-cocktail-line-the-cocktail-collection/

The Cocktail Collection is guaranteed to delight hosts, guests and cocktail enthusiasts with their favorite craft cocktails in a matter of seconds. Instead of being stuck behind the bar all night looking for the right ingredients and bar tools, now consumers 21+ can just open, pour and serve to enjoy more mingling and less mixing. It is easier than ever to throw the ultimate gathering with beloved drinks that pair perfectly with thoughtfully curated menus and take no time at all to prepare. As consumers head into the holiday season, The Cocktail Collection also makes for the perfect host or hostess gift. Show up with the most popular cocktails already made and gorgeously packaged, and give the host the gift of time back to spend with their guests.

"The Cocktail Collection is here just in time to make holiday hosting even more memorable," said Nikhil Shah, Brand Director at Diageo. "Cocktail culture continues to flourish, so it's only natural that consumers are looking to bring elevated drink experiences into their homes. But making cocktails at home, and doing it well, can be challenging for the less experienced bartender. The Cocktail Collection is here to alleviate those concerns with convenient, bar-quality cocktails from trusted brands, offering a wonderful new way to enjoy holiday celebrations together this year."

The arrival of The Cocktail Collection also coincides with a massive uptick in the Ultra-Premium tier of the ready to serve category - which has grown over 49% in the last year alone (NielsenIQ ending 9/9/23) - providing the opportunity for an offering that truly delivers on quality in a novel format. Consumers are also overwhelmingly opting to host at home and according to an annual consumer trend report released by Drizly this summer, nearly a quarter of respondents said they plan to drink at home more often in 2023 than at restaurants and bars.

Included in the new lineup of The Cocktail Collection are the following ready to serve cocktails:

Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini (available this fall) – A sophisticated martini layered with velvety flavors of rich espresso, dark chocolate and a hint of orange. To enjoy, chill, shake, open and pour into a coupe or martini glass.





Ketel One Vodka Cosmopolitan (available this fall) – Juicy citrus and cranberry flavors perfectly balanced with a hint of orange blossom. To enjoy, chill, open and pour into a coupe or martini glass.





Tanqueray Gin Negroni (available this fall) – Sweet, red vermouth balanced with herbal juniper and bitter amaro. To enjoy, chill, open and pour into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.





Bulleit Manhattan (on shelves) – Made with straight rye whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters. To enjoy, chill, open and pour into a cocktail glass.





Bulleit Old Fashioned (on shelves) – Made with Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey and orange bitters. To enjoy, chill, open and pour into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

The Cocktail Collection is rolling out nationally and available in two large sized formats: 350ml (SRP: $13.99) and 750ml (SRP: $25.99), serving four and eight cocktails per glass bottle, respectively, with an average alcoholic beverage volume of 20%. For more information on The Cocktail Collection, including where to purchase the new line, visit thecocktailcollection.com or follow along @thecocktailcollection and remember to please open, pour, and serve responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts

Jenna Kaplan/Kellie Kerwin

Bullfrog + Baum | thecocktailcollection@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Diageo