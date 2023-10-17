New Research and Book Challenges Traditional Views on Work-Life Balance and Employee Engagement

Introducing "Work-Life Bloom": A Groundbreaking Blueprint for Today's Workplace

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The claims of offering work-life balance and the quest for peak employee engagement have long been at the forefront of organizational strategies. However, despite decades of efforts and substantial investments, tangible results in these areas remain elusive. Acclaimed leadership strategist, Thinkers50 Radar recipient, and award-winning author Dan Pontefract offers a refreshing perspective on these pressing issues in his revolutionary book, "Work-Life Bloom: How to Nurture a Team That Flourishes."

Work-Life Bloom: How to Nurture a Team That Flourishes (2023 Figure 1 Publishing) by Dan Pontefract (CNW Group/Pontefract Group) (PRNewswire)

Derived from Pontefract's comprehensive Work-Life Assessment research—which spanned 11 countries involving nearly 10,000 employees—the book presents compelling insights, including:

Only 41% of all employees are blooming in work and life; this figure shrinks to a mere 26% for non-leaders.

While 61% of senior leaders feel valued at their place of work, only 42% of non-leaders share this sentiment.

A significant 82% of all employees view their well-being as important, yet a disheartening 41% believe their employer genuinely supports them in this endeavor.

These findings—and much more from Pontefract's research and analysis—paint a clear picture: the traditional work-life balance and employee engagement paradigms are not just outdated but counterproductive. Pontefract's "Work-Life Bloom" framework champions a more holistic, nuanced approach that recognizes and caters to the diverse needs and aspirations of the modern workforce.

Available globally on November 7, the book intricately dissects four unique work-life personas—renewal, budding, stunted, and blooming—each highlighting different facets of people's work-life dynamic. It offers leaders a roadmap to better support their teams. Employees' work-life cycles are ever-evolving, making constant engagement a myth. Thus, there is no chance for an entire team to be "engaged" simultaneously.

But what does this mean for leaders in today's corporate landscape? Pontefract believes leadership's role has never been more critical. After all, as he writes in the book, "Our lives shape our work; nevertheless, our work shapes us."

Pontefract is available to discuss the current problem with work-life balance and employee engagement and his "Work-Life Bloom" antidote.

About Dan Pontefract:

Dan Pontefract is a leading expert in leadership and organizational culture. With numerous awards, he's known for his practical insights and contributions that have reshaped how organizations and leaders handle modern workplace dynamics and challenges.

