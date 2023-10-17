StubHub's 2023 NBA Preview: Lakers Rise to the Top as Most In-Demand Team; Inaugural In-Season Tournament Boosts Early Ticket Sales

StubHub's 2023 NBA Preview: Lakers Rise to the Top as Most In-Demand Team; Inaugural In-Season Tournament Boosts Early Ticket Sales

League sales increase 60%; Damian Lillard trade boosts Bucks' sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2023-24 NBA season tipping off next week, StubHub releases its annual season preview, which breaks down the top-selling teams, games and other trends for the season based on ticket sales data from the global marketplace.

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand NBA Teams (PRNewswire)

NBA sales on StubHub are up nearly 60%, compared to last year, with fans attracted to a new in-season tournament and the second annual NBA Rivals Week, highlighting numerous marquee matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers' sales are more than double last year's season start, reclaiming the #1 position as the top in-demand team for the first time in four years, while the New York Knicks follow closely behind at #2, outpacing their sales at the start of last season by 80%. Also boosting the increase in league sales is a rise in international interest, with buyers coming from 92 different countries for North America games.

"At number one and two, respectively, the Lakers and Knicks are neck and neck in terms of the demand we're seeing for the two teams on StubHub this season. The Lakers host the season's highest-selling game in Denver, against the reigning NBA Champions, and the Knicks host five of the top 10 games of the season, more than any other team," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Notable trades have led to surges in demand across the league - the Bucks are seeing more than a 2x increase in tickets sold for their season, after securing Damian Lillard on September 27."

StubHub's 10 Most In-Demand NBA Teams

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 17, 2023, for the 2023-2024 season.

StubHub's 10 Most In-Demand NBA Games

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 17, 2023, for the 2023-2024 season.

Top 5 In-Demand NBA In-Season Tournament Games

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 17, 2023 for the NBA In-Season Tournament games of the 2023-2024 season.

LA and NYC continue to dominate coast to coast; First-ever NBA In-Season Tournament drives early excitement from fans

Sales are up more than double, compared to the start of last season.



Their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on February 9 is currently the highest-selling game of the season, outselling the #2 game by over 12%.



The Lakers hold the #2 spot on the top travel team list, claiming the second-highest average ticket price across their away schedule.

They are surpassing last year's sales by 80%.



They outsell their East Coast rivals, the Boston Celtics - who sit at #3 - by over 75%. Their home opener matchup - Knicks against the Celtics at Madison Square Garden on October 25 - is the second best-selling game of the season.



The Knicks play in the top-selling NBA In-Season Tournament game - the only In-Season Tournament game to break the top 10 - against the Heat on November 24 , and it also ranks as the #8 most in-demand game of the entire season.

Their home opener matchup - Knicks against the Celtics at Madison Square Garden on October 25 - is the second best-selling game of the season.

Celtics overall sales are trending up 88% compared to this same time last season. Their matchup against the Miami Heat on October 27 is their #1 highest- selling game of the season.

"Three out of the four teams from California make the best-selling teams list, which means ticket buyers from California outsell ticket buyers from all other states on StubHub. California ticket buyers nearly double the sales of buyers from the next top-purchasing state, New York," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

StubHub's Top Trending NBA Teams

Based on teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2023-2024 season, as of October 17, 2023, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Number indicates the percentage increase in ticket sales.

Oklahoma City sales spike; the Nuggets are #2 trending team after first Championship title

Oklahoma City sees the highest spike in sales compared to the last season start.



Their in-season tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors on November 4 is the Thunder's highest-selling game of the season.

The Denver Nuggets are the #2 trending team of the upcoming season, surpassing last year's season start sales by more than 3x, following their championship win. Their most in-demand game is when they host the Lakers on October 24 , doubling the sales of their second best-selling home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Since the announcement of Damian Lillard joining the Bucks on September 27 , the team has seen total sales and the number of tickets sold jump by double. They were the #14 highest-selling team this year, prior to the Lillard announcement.



The game outsells their #2 best-selling game, against the Warriors on January 13 , by nearly 30%.

"After a first-ever NBA Championship victory for the franchise, sales on StubHub for the Nuggets' upcoming season have tripled since the same time last year," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "After the Thunder just missed the NBA Playoffs last season, falling short by one game, fans are enthusiastic for the young team's comeback, claiming the biggest jump in sales from last season compared to all other teams."

StubHub's Top 10 NBA Travel Teams

Based on the highest average price of a ticket sold on StubHub for teams cumulative away schedules for the 2023-2024 season, as of October 17, 2023.

Top 10 Countries Attending NBA Games

USA Canada Australia United Kingdom Brazil France Taiwan Japan Mexico Spain

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 17, 2023, for the North America games of the 2023-2024 season.

Golden State is the hottest ticket for away games; International demand for the NBA skyrockets

Golden State Warriors' star-studded team has the highest average ticket price for their away game schedule.



The Warriors come in at #5 on the most in-demand teams list for the second year in a row, outselling #6, Milwaukee Bucks, by almost 20%.



They are currently outselling last season's sales at this time by over 35%.

Sales from buyers in countries outside of the US and Canada are up over 120% compared to this same time last year.

"The opportunity to see a multi-time MVP player like Steph Curry drives demand when the Warriors are on the road, making them the top traveling team this season on StubHub," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Internationally, sales from countries outside of the US and Canada have increased over 2x compared to last year, showing rising interest from international fans prioritizing NBA games when abroad."

