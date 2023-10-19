Atos to deliver foundational IT services to Special Olympics until 2027

PARIS and WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces its partnership with Special Olympics, Inc. (Special Olympics), a global nonprofit organization that promotes understanding, acceptance, and inclusion among people with and without intellectual disabilities through sporting activities.

The partnership with Special Olympics reflects Atos' longstanding commitment to build an inclusive digital world.

As part of this partnership, Atos will provide several foundational digital services to Special Olympics around three pillars:

Development and maintenance of the Special Olympics Games Management System , which includes software maintenance, IT security services, and innovations. The Games System allows organizers to manage staff, volunteers, and athletes by, among other things, distributing results and scoring and providing the competition calendars.

Infrastructure services and security , including access management.

Events support, with remote and on-site experts delivering services for the Special Olympics World Winter Test Games 2024, Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, Special Olympics USA Test Games 2025, Special Olympics USA Games 2026, Special Olympics Unified Cup 2026, Special Olympics World Test Games 2026, and Special Olympics World Summer Games 2027.

The official signing took place on October 10, 2023, in Washington, DC in the presence of Mary Davis, CEO, Special Olympics, and Nacho Moros, Chief Operations Officer Major Events, Atos.

« We are happy to see Atos join our family and bring us its technological expertise developed over more than 30 years with major sporting events. Alongside them, we want to innovate and continue to be as inclusive as possible so that all people who have an intellectual disability can thrive through sport. » said Mary Davis, CEO Special Olympics International.

« As a company with over 30 years of experience supporting major sporting events, it made sense for Atos to partner with Special Olympics, an organization which, through sport, wishes to create a more inclusive world. We are delighted to support them in their events all around the world, starting with the World Winter Test Games 2024. » added Nacho Moros, Chief Operations Officer, Major Event, Atos.

To foster inclusive environments, Atos has developed a dedicated Accessibility & Digital Inclusion program that looks across all areas of its business, internally and externally, offering a range of accessible and assistive technology services to enable its customers to meet their legal and ethical commitments and maximize their employees' contribution regardless or disability or impairment. Atos has also implemented Digital Accessibility Specialist apprenticeships, an internal Accessibility Champions program, and created a range of job-specific curricula on how to embed Accessibility.

Atos has been a partner of the Olympic Movement since 2002 and the Paralympic Movement since 2008 as a Worldwide IT Partner. Atos is also the Official Technology and Digital Services Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games and the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030.

Atos is the only international IT services company with a sports and major events division ("Major Events"). To learn more about Atos solutions for sporting events and major events, visit the Atos website.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 52,000 employees advance what matters to the world's businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Unified Sports partners and one million coaches and volunteers in over 200 accredited Programs, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions every year.

