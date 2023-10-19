Houston Texans Defense Captain Selects OKAI for E-Mobility Boost

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKAI Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility manufacturing is pleased to announce the recent selection by NFL Team Captain Jimmie Ward for his gifting to the entire Houston Texans defensive secondary team. Mr. Ward chose OKAI's latest premium e-scooter model, OKAI Neon Pro (ES30) to boost mobility and morale for his teammates.

"It's an honor to see our e-scooters chosen by such a prestigious NFL player to benefit the team he is captaining. We are committed to deliver the performance, reliability and eco-friendly lifestyle that powerhouse teams like the Texans demand." said Amanda Gao, CEO of OKAI Inc.

The Neon Pro (ES30) e-scooters feature a long-range lithium-ion battery that provides up to 50 miles operating range on a single charge. With a maximum speed of 20 MPH, these high-performance UL-certified e-scooters empower the Texans athletes to cruise around the training ground easily. The patented design allows the e-scooter to fold in one click for compact portability. Equipped with customizable front and bottom LED safety lightings and OKAI app sync functionality, the OKAI Neon Pro e-scooters ensure the Texans defense team rides in style both day and night.

Fighting midway through the season, Mr. Ward wanted to provide a fun way to lift the spirits of his Texans teammates as they battle for a playoff spot. "I got my own OKAI Neon Pro e-scooter back in Springtime this year. After using it for several months, I think these e-scooters will help my teammates easily commute to meetings, practice and around town. A cool idea for gifting to the team," said Mr. Ward.

OKAI is proud to partner with progressive athletes like Mr. Ward who are determined to lead their teams both on and off the field. Sportsmanship is also part of OKAI brand genes. OKAI launched a limited-edition carbon-fiber E-MTB line (EB20) earlier this year. The IF Design award-winning off-road e-scooter - OKAI Panther (ES800) is now available in the U.S. market. The selection marks OKAI's first engagement with an NFL team and signifies a growing demand for environment-friendly transportation in the sports & athletic communities.

Since 2011, OKAI has been delivering top-notch micro-mobility solutions for both commercial & consumer products with capabilities in designing, R&D, vertical manufacturing, quality assurance, testing and customer service.

