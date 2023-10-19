MGM RESORTS GOES FULL THROTTLE FOR FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Pop-Up Experiences, Exclusive Culinary Events, Thrilling Activations Debut for Race Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is putting the pedal to the metal for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX weekend November 16-18, creating exclusive events, one-of-a-kind activations, artist engagements and more that will take over The Strip throughout race week.

"People have been to big races, people have enjoyed Las Vegas - but the way the two will come together in November will make for an unprecedented weekend," said Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts' Vice President of Citywide Events. "With so many MGM Resorts destinations within a short walk of the track, we have an unmatched opportunity to create a neighborhood experience where there is something for everyone and the party never ends."

In addition to crafting some of race weekend's most exciting and exclusive viewing destinations, including the Bellagio Fountain Club on the resort's iconic fountains, and offering experiences in the luxurious MGM Rewards Suite and F1® Hospitality Garage at the Pit Building, MGM Resorts is unveiling the first peek at its citywide programming:

BELLAGIO

MGM REWARDS "SHOEY" BAR. Guests can partake in the iconic F1 podium celebration by indulging in a "Shoey" at the MGM Rewards Shoey Bar, exclusively at Bellagio during race weekend. The Shoey Bar invites guests to purchase limited-edition MGM Rewards-branded driving shoes hand-crafted by an iconic motorsport apparel designer, fill them with an exclusive libation (in a water-proof beverage liner) and raise a triumphant toast, just like racing heroes do on the podium. The Shoey Bar will be in Bellagio's Fountain Courtyard adjacent to the main valet, just steps from the Bellagio Fountain Club.

FERRARI POP-UP BOUTIQUE . Bellagio guests will be able to immerse themselves in the world of the Ferrari fashion collection from November 13-20 . A captivating pop-up store will embody the retail concept under the creative direction of Rocco Iannone . "Entering a Ferrari store should replicate the excitement of the racing world mixed with the luxurious design and style of the collections created for men and women. I feel this store even as a temporary curated space will achieve this and will give our customers at Bellagio an unforgettable retail experience" - Iannone said.

HUNDRED ACRE WINE DINNER WITH CHEF JEAN-GEORGES VONGERICHTEN. Internationally celebrated Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will create a special four-course menu, featuring wine pairings by the renowned Hundred Acre wines, at his Prime restaurant November 16-18 .

B É N É DICTE HARDY EXCLUSIVE COGNAC EXPERIENCE AT LE CIRQUE . Renowned fifth-generation cognac producer Bénédicte Hardy will personally guide guests through exclusive cognac experiences at Le Cirque on Nov. 17-18 . Guests will have the opportunity to interact with her as she presides over the restaurant's cognac cart and presents the full range of Hardy cognacs, including the exquisite Hardy's Perfection.

JAMES KENT TAKEOVER AT LE CIRQUE. James Kent , acclaimed chef and winner of the Bocuse d'Or USA 2010, is curating an exclusive dining experience at Le Cirque on Friday, Nov. 17 . Renowned for his culinary portfolio, which includes Michelin-starred New York restaurants Crown Shy and Saga, Kent will deliver an evening of culinary brilliance and exceptional flavors in celebration of Vegas' premiere race weekend.

ARIA RESORT & CASINO

ALFA ROMEO EXPERIENCE. Alfa Romeo will celebrate its racing DNA during the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a display in ARIA's stunning lobby, featuring the All-New 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Show Car, and a selection of racing gear available for purchase. Fans will be able to test their reaction timing with the Alfa Romeo Batak Board Challenge and earn a limited-edition pin designed by LEEN Customs. ARIA's Lobby Bar will pay tribute to Alfa Romeo's racing history, showcasing racing artifacts and offering signature drinks. On Wednesday, Nov. 15 , guests will have the chance to get a signature Valtteri Bottas haircut by celebrity stylist Matthew Collins , and the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will unveil a unique vehicle livery to be used during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix with special appearances by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

JEAN-GEORGES x YAMAZAKI DINNER. Legends of the kitchen and bar are coming together for a one-night-only dinner featuring Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and the heralded Yamazaki Japanese whisky. Taking place Friday night at ARIA's Jean Georges Steakhouse, the dinner will feature a menu of specialty meats personally prepared by Chef Vongerichten, paired with an exclusive tasting from a private collection of whiskies unavailable to the public, including the ultra-rare Yamazaki 55, of which only 100 bottles were released outside of Japan .

CARBONE AND LOUIS XIII DINNER. Guests can embark on a culinary journey at ARIA's Carbone with an exclusive menu curated by Mario Carbone and complemented by LOUIS XIII Cognac and cocktails by Rémy Martin. The menu showcases Carbone gems including Chicken Parmesan, Wagyu Tomahawk and the exquisite Burrata and Caviar service. Signature cocktails include the Golden Age, a spiced sidecar with Remy Martin 1738, Gifford's Apricot, Madagascar vanilla liqueurs, lemon and a hint of spice; and the Original Old Fashioned, blending Mt Gay XO with honey syrup, dashes of angostura bitters and burnt orange zest. To conclude the evening, guests will raise a glass of the prestigious Louis XIII Cognac, capping off a night of unparalleled taste and sophistication. The dinner will take place Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and is limited to 40 guests.

THE COSMOPOLITAN

STARTING LINE UP - OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION : The Cosmopolitan will kick start race weekend with an exclusive opening night reception on Nov.16 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.at Blue Ribbon hosted by Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg . Guests will indulge in an assortment of unlimited caviar, seafood and Veuve Clicquot while dancing to the beats of a live DJ performance.

LONGER TABLES LIVE WITH JOSÉ ANDRÉS. Guests can join chef and humanitarian José Andrés while he explores food and how it shapes the world. Over lunch on Friday, Nov.17, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a live recording of José's podcast, Longer Tables, getting a once-in-a-lifetime look behind the scenes – and you never know who might show up to join him. Jaleo's endless feast of signature tapas, including paella Valenciana and a curated selection of small bites, beer and wine will leave guests feeling inspired with the spirit and flavors of Spain .

AIOKA RACE WEEKEND AT BOULEVARD POOL. With over a decade of hosting renowned Grand Prix parties, AIOKA will transform The Cosmopolitan's Boulevard Pool into an electrifying race extravaganza. Guests will have incredible aerial views of the race while enjoying live DJs, signature cocktails, culinary presentations and more. Parties will take place Nov. 16–18 beginning at 6 p.m. each evening. Guests must become AIOKA members to attend. Visit aioka.com for more information.

COCKTAIL CIRCUIT. The Cosmopolitan's famed mixology program will introduce a Cocktail Circuit throughout the resort during which guests will be guided to four bars for handcrafted cocktails showcasing the artistry of a well-made cocktail. The Cocktail Circuit begins with a twist on classic cocktails at Vesper Bar then heads to Ghost Donkey for signature Mexican snacks and mezcal before experiencing The Chandelier's 'secret drink.' The tour finishes at Beauty & Essex with Chef Chris Santos for the final cocktail paired with a chef selection of small bites. The event will take place Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

HELMET ART DISPLAY: The Cosmopolitan invited six local and regional artists to design custom F1 helmets, combining the technology and sleek design of the helmet with the creativity of each artist. With the helmet serving as a blank canvas, each artist was given the opportunity to reimagine this vital element of a driver's kit. Helmets, redesigned by Sharon Louise Barnes , Eric Vozzola , Nancy Good , Robby Martin , Cerissa Lopez and Dan Hernandez , will be on display throughout race weekend on Level 2 near the Harmon Bridge entrance.

AUGMENTED REALITY AT THE CHANDELIER . Innovation in technology meets cocktails, brought to life through augmented reality. Only The Cosmopolitan can deliver this unrivaled digital experience, where a phone transforms a drink order into something out of this world. Guests can visit The Chandelier to order a Verbena and see how a picture can transform into a personal AR race-infused story.

MARQUEE NIGHTCLUB & DAYCLUB. The Marquee Dayclub Dome will host multiple race weekend pool events, led by Loud Luxury and the Nelk Boys presented by Happy Dad Seltzer Friday, Nov. 17 . The Cosmopolitan pool-goers will enjoy the beats of DJ Martin Garrix at the daytime party Saturday, Nov. 18 while Justin Credible will entertain guests Sunday, Nov. 19 . Mustard will close out the three-day festivities Sunday night with a performance at Marquee Nightclub.

PARK MGM

MAMA RABBIT PRESENTED BY SAPPHIRE RESERVE. cardmembers will enjoy exclusive drink discounts and earn 3x points on food and drink purchases at Park MGM's Mama Rabbit during Race Weekend. Mama Rabbit boasts the largest selection of agave-based spirits in Las Vegas with rare mezcals and tequilas from across Mexico in addition to live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. When Sapphire Reserve cardmembers check in at Park MGM for the weekend, they can present their card for access to a dedicated check-in line and to receive a special welcome gift. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will enjoy exclusive drink discounts and earn 3x points on food and drink purchases at Park MGM's Mama Rabbit during Race Weekend. Mama Rabbit boasts the largest selection of agave-based spirits inwith rare mezcals and tequilas from acrossin addition to live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. When Sapphire Reserve cardmembers check in at Park MGM for the weekend, they can present their card for access to a dedicated check-in line and to receive a special welcome gift.

MGM GRAND

MORIMOTO OMAKASE DINNER. Internationally acclaimed chef and star of "Iron Chef America," and "Morimoto's Sushi Master" on The Roku Channel, Masaharu Morimoto invites guests to join him at his eponymous restaurant at MGM Grand for an extraordinary Omakase dinner experience Thursday through Saturday. Limited to 35-40 guests each evening, the dinner will feature a five-course menu showcasing the finest seafood, beef and globally sourced ingredients curated by Chef Morimoto himself. Specially selected sake and wine pairings, including offerings from the chef's own vintages, will complement the meal.

HAKKASAN NIGHTCLUB. Hip-hop artist Fat Joe kicks off the venue's race weekend entertainment lineup Thursday, Nov. 16. Fisher will keep the party going for clubgoers Friday, Nov. 17 and popular DJ/music producer Steve Aoki wraps up the activities with a Saturday, Nov. 18 performance.

A CULINARY PARADISE. The Strip will be a food lover's paradise for race weekend as the biggest names in the culinary universe including José Andrés, Wolfgang Puck, the Voltaggio Brothers, David Chang and Michael Mina, among many others, will be at the helm of their restaurants cultivating special dinners and engaging with guests. For this special event weekend, many of MGM Resorts' award-winning restaurants will open early with specialty brunch menus.

