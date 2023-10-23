Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at CASMET Symposium October 23-25

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting a booth this week at the Caribbean Association of Medical Technologies (CASMET) Scientific Symposium and BGM, held in Barbados October 22-26, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

CASMET is an independent, non-governmental organization representing more than 1500 medical laboratory professionals across the Caribbean basin, a diverse region with needs that the Company believes align with its mission of increasing accessibility of affordable, high-quality diagnostics to markets where they are in greatest demand.

In addition to a test for COVID-19 on its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform, which is currently undergoing clinical evaluations on the platform in preparation for a submission to the FDA, Co-Dx has several other infectious disease tests in varying stages of development. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and this new platform are invited to visit Booth #14-15, which will be open October 23-25.

More information about the conference can be found here.

The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding our belief that our new platform will help support the Company's worldwide efforts to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and our belief that our new platform has the potential to dramatically improve access to diagnostics and reduce healthcare costs. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics