GSD Services Awarded $31M Department of the Navy Base Operations Support Contract at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSD Services, LLC, a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Mentor Protégé Joint Venture between NIKA Technologies, Inc. (NIKA) and King & George, LLC (King George) was awarded a $31 million contract with the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, NAVFAC Southwest to provide Base Operations Support for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC) in Bridgeport, California.

GSD Services, LLC (PRNewswire)

"Currently, the MCMWTC is one of the only installations to offer our Marines training in mountainous, cold-weather environments," said Pete Peterson, NIKA's Chief Business Unit Officer. "Our team's expertise in providing operational resources to various installations worldwide will help MCMWTC in achieving their mission and enhancing work force productivity."

Work to be performed under this new contract will include recurring and non-recurring work for facilities investment, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, wastewater, water, and base support vehicles and equipment. The scope of work also covers the Liberty Military Housing Complex in Coleville, CA, the Hawthorne Army Depot, and outlying areas supported by this Installation.

"We've earned our customers' confidence over years of successfully executing base operations support services to our nation's military personnel. We look forward to continuing to bring the latest solutions and advancements to support our Marine's under this contract," said Chris Rhynerson, Senior Vice President at King George.

The MCMWTC is the Marine Corps' premier training site for Marines preparing to serve in mountainous regions with emphases in cold and high altitude confrontations. The MCMWTC is also involved in testing cold weather equipment and clothing, and developing doctrine and concepts to enhance the Corp's ability to fight and win in mountain and cold weather environments. MCMWTC has approximately 250 active duty Marines and Sailors assigned as permanent personnel and approximately 100 civilian employees.

The single award Firm Fixed Price, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract begins in March 2024 and has an eight-year duration.

About NIKA

NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities and infrastrucure. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to operate, maintain, and manage their real property and infrastructure systems. NIKA's mission support, logistics, and engineering and program management services provide their customers with the value and expertise to ensure operational readiness and extend the life of critical facilities. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

For more information about NIKA, please visit http://www.nikasolutions.com.

About King George

King George is a minority-owned commercial and Government services contractor specializing in base operations support services, general contracting and construction management, vehicles and equipment maintenance, logistics, and environmental services. Their clients include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. King George has been ranked in INC. 5000's fastest-growing companies as the leadership team has rapidly transformed the company from a small startup to a business that currently has $200 million in yearly revenue, more than 1,200 employees, and operations of 120 contracts that encompass 160 sites.

For more information about King George, please visit http://www.kinggeorge.us.

