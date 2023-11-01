American College of Education Partners with Second-Largest Childcare Provider in North America, Learning Care Group

The collaboration seeks to help retain and upskill early childhood professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education ® ( ACE ) announced a new strategic alliance with the second-largest childcare provider in North America, Learning Care Group ( LCG ). The partnership creates educational pathways for early childhood professionals through three-course bundles as part of LCG's recent expansion of professional development and educational training.

American College of Education is a regionally accredited, online school specializing in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing programs. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Education) (PRNewswire)

"ACE's education solutions help employers retain and upskill their educators affordably," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We're proud of this partnership and believe that supporting LCG is a positive contribution to strengthening human capital in early childhood education."

"We're excited for the opportunities this partnership creates for early childhood educators," LCG CEO Mark Bierly said. "At LCG, we're committed to providing excellent resources to ensure teachers have the tools needed to serve families everywhere."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek 's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 55 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second-largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 1,075 schools across 39 states and supports child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. In addition to serving families in communities nationwide, LCG offers custom benefit solutions designed to meet the needs of any organization and workforce through its corporate funded childcare, back-up-care, open access and on-site child care options. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education