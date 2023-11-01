The Best Way to Spread Holiday Cheer is with BRACH'S® New ELF Candy Lineup

Just in Time for ELF's 20th Anniversary, BRACH'S® Reveals ELF Candy Canes, Swirly Twirly Gum Drops, and Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme® Candy

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need to travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest or the Sea of Swirly Twirly Gum Drops to find holiday joy this year! BRACH'S®, America's #1 Candy Cane brand*, is making holiday moments sweeter with a new, limited time only lineup of ELF candy, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

BRACH’S introduces limited-time Candy Canes and other seasonal treats to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday film ELF. (Photo Credit: BRACH’S) (PRNewswire)

BRACH'S is giving fans a chance to indulge in holiday candies inspired by the "main ELF food groups" including candy, candy canes, candy corn, and maple syrup:

BRACH'S x ELF Candy Canes : Share little moments of joy with delicious new flavors inspired by the beloved film, including Buddy the Elf™ Maple Syrup, World's Best Cup of Peppermint Hot Cocoa, and Cotton Candy Headed Ninny Muggins.

Swirly Twirly Gum Drops: Bringing to life an iconic "landmark" during Buddy the Elf's journey to New York City , experience new dual-color swirled jelly candies, featuring Icy Blue Raspberry, Merry Cherry and Sweet Sugarplum flavors, which are perfect for snacking or decorating baked goods.

Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme® Candy: Enjoy sweet, creamy bites of Mellowcreme® Candy, shaped to remind fans of their favorite ELF characters and symbols in tasty new flavors and shapes, like Mr. Narwhal (Frosted Sugar Cookie), Leon the Snowman (Toasted Marshmallow), an ELF cap (Maple Syrup), and a Candy Cane (Peppermint).

"BRACH'S is honored to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to celebrate the adored film, ELF, that's just as synonymous with the holiday season as our candy canes," said Lauren Holtz Pezza, Director of BRACH'S and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "Whether you're watching your favorite holiday films, like ELF, or decorating gingerbread houses, BRACH'S candies are the perfect treats to enjoy together while making sweet memories this season."

The perfect treat for snacking, baking, decorating, or gifting during the holiday season, BRACH'S Peppermint Candy Canes; Wintergreen Candy Canes; Cherry Candy Canes; Peppermint Mini Candy Canes; Peppermint Crushed Candy Canes, and more are available at retailers nationwide.

Show how you make holiday moments sweeter using BRACH'S candies with friends, family, and loved ones by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For recipe inspiration and to learn more, visit www.brachs.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ELF film synopsis

This hilarious Christmas film tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy the Elf learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

ELF is available to own on 4K UHD.

About BRACH'S® Candy

For more than a century, BRACH'S® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH's is America's seasonal sugar candy leader**. The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including the #1 Candy Cane, Conversation Heart, Easter Jelly Bean, and Candy Corn***. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States**. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 7,500 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20 popular brands like Brach's®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets, and Yogurte 100 for more than 40 countries worldwide. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 13 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

