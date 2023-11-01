U.S. Virgin Islands Steals the Show at One Music Fest and HottieWeen

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) brought the warmth and vibrancy of the Caribbean to the heart of Atlanta at the ONE Music Festival, held on October 28 and 29 in Piedmont Park. The USVI, the official destination sponsor, hosted a captivating two-story activation space that immersed festival-goers in the culture and beauty of the island.

The USVI activation space was a true island paradise within the festival grounds where attendees were invited to relax in lounge chairs and dance to the rhythmic beats of three native Virgin Islander DJ's who are taking the national music scene by storm: DJ Deli Banger, DJ Jah Lion, and DJ Silk. An island rope swing positioned in front of a large aerial image of the territory providing the perfect backdrop for unforgettable photo opportunities.

A highlight of the USVI's presence at the festival was the dynamic performance by Eccentric Mocko Jumbies and cultural dancers. Their spirited routines created an electric atmosphere around the USVI booth, getting the crowd energized and moving.

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands, expressed his enthusiasm for the USVI's participation at the ONE Music Festival: "We were thrilled to be a part of this annual celebration of culture, music and community. Our presence at the ONE Music Festival allowed us to share the unique and diverse experiences our islands have to offer with a wide and enthusiastic audience. We look forward to welcoming many of the festival-goers to our beautiful islands in the near future."

Festival attendees had the opportunity to dream big by entering to win a free trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands and received free giveaways, including branded bags, towels, fans, and bucket hats.

The ONE Music Festival, which drew over 100,000 music enthusiasts from across the nation, provided an incredible platform to showcase the islands' rich culture and inviting hospitality.

The fun didn't end at the One Music Festival, as the Department of Tourism also served as the official destination sponsor for music superstar Megan Thee Stallion's annual HottieWeen event. The star-studded Time Burton-themed event was held on Saturday, October 28th at a private location, where Moko Jumbies and cultural dancers welcomed music and entertainment superstars including GloRilla, Victoria Monet, Offset, John Boyega, Zonnique Pullins, Bu Thiam, and more.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

