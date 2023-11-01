With Intelligence acquires FolioMetrics

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Intelligence, the leading provider of investment intelligence for allocating, fundraising and business development, today announces the acquisition of FolioMetrics, an established provider of CRM and research management solutions for hedge funds and other investment firms.

This marks With Intelligence's seventh acquisition since February 2020 and the first since With Intelligence received a majority investment from Motive Partners ("Motive"), a leading specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology.

The acquisition of FolioMetrics enhances With Intelligence's fund-raising offering by allowing those at asset managers to action proprietary investor intelligence in a workflow tool.

Charlie Kerr, founder and CEO, With Intelligence comments, "The acquisition of FolioMetrics is a key milestone in With Intelligence's journey from data platform to an asset raising workflow tool and subscription platform. Adding FolioMetrics to our offering means that we can now offer the best solution in GP asset raising – making us the only provider in the market who offer both market leading LP data and a CRM solution."

Paul Dell, CEO at FolioMetrics added, "FolioMetrics was founded in 2012 and our steadfast commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and a customer-centric approach has meant FolioMetrics has experienced consistent growth, earning the trust of prominent investment firms worldwide."

"Joining With Intelligence will allow us to provide our solutions to a wider audience, leveraging With Intelligence's global position and existing hedge fund client base. As clients of With Intelligence prior to the acquisition we have a deep understanding how they help GPs raise assets and how FolioMetrics can add value - reinforcing our dedication to delivering exceptional solutions to our clients."

All FolioMetrics staff will sit within With Intelligence's London, UK HQ.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence was founded in 1998 and is a leading provider of investment intelligence for allocating decisions, fund-raising and business development. Bringing together some of the most reputable brands in investment information, With Intelligence's proprietary solution was launched in 2021 and is already regarded as a superior investment intelligence service.

The global team includes data scientists, analysts, reporters and journalists, technologists, developers and industry experts – all obsessed with revealing the bigger picture on the asset management industry. The business delivers a unique blend of data that includes profiles, fund information, performance metrics and our valuable analyst perspectives. With Intelligence's data, insight and responsive platform combine to help investment professionals to connect with the right people, intelligence and opportunities.

For more information on With Intelligence, or to arrange a demo or request a trial, please visit www.withintelligence.com

ABOUT MOTIVE PARTNERS

Motive Partners is a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City, London and Berlin, focusing on growth equity and buyout investments in software and information services companies based in North America and Europe and serving five primary subsectors: Banking & Payments, Capital Markets, Data & Analytics, Investment Management and Insurance. Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.motivepartners.com

