Canon Announces Trio of RF Zoom Lenses: RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM, and RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lenses; Hands On YouTube Video Review at B&H

Photography News: Canon has released three new RF-mount zoom lenses: the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z, the RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM, and the RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to introduce three RF zoom lenses from Canon: RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z, the RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM, and the RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM. Each of these lenses appeals to a different application and shooter type, with the 24-105mm f/2.8 featuring a speedy f/2.8 maximum aperture and compatibility with an optional Power Zoom Adapter; the 200-800mm hitting a special place in the portable, hand-holdable super-telephoto world; and the APS-C-specific 10-18mm combining ultra-wide performance with a compact design to suit the needs of vloggers.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens - Faster, Longer Professional Standard Zoom

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1793385-REG/canon_rf_24_105mm_f_2_8_l.html

Product Highlights

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Two Nano USM Motors

11-Blade Diaphragm

Optical Image Stabilizer

3 Aspherical Elements, 4 UD Elements

SSC, ASC & Fluorine Coating

The Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z stands out for a few reasons; namely, the bright f/2.8 lens is an impressive feat compared to the f/4 speed typically associated with this zoom range. This is the first 24-105mm lens to have a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, giving it the speed you'd associate with professional 24-70mm lenses, along with the extra reach at the telephoto end. It's going to be the go-to lens for many creator types, especially those working in a hybrid capacity with a substantial emphasis on video.

Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM - Versatile and Portable Super-Telephoto Zoom

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1793388-REG/canon_rf_200_800mm_f_6_3_9_is.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/6.3-9 to f/54

Nano USM Motor

Focus/Control Ring & Two L-Fn Buttons

Optical Image Stabilizer

3 UD Elements

Super Spectra Coating

The second lens of the day is an impressively versatile super-telephoto zoom, the RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM. Aimed squarely at enthusiast wildlife, nature, sports, and bird photographers, as well as those looking to produce some dramatic compositions of distant landscapes, this is a relatively compact and portable lens offering a huge focal length range in a manageable package. It weighs 4.5 lb, measures just over 12" in length, and has 5.5-stop effective optical IS at 800mm—it's a lens that can be handheld, especially in midday conditions, but also features an integrated mount for sure use atop a monopod or a tripod.

In the RF lineup, this lens fills a gap in the already pretty deep telephoto range: it sits next to the Canon 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L, offering greater reach with a slight penalty on weight and speed, and serves as a faster, more versatile alternative to some of the lightweight prime super-telephoto options, like the 600mm f/11 and 800mm f/11.

In case the reach of this zoom isn't long enough, this 200-800mm f/6.3-9 is compatible with the optional Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x teleconverters, resulting in effective 280-1120mm f/9-13 and 400-1600mm f/13-18 options, respectively.

Despite this lens not being an L Series lens, it does still feature several upgraded design assets, including a weather-resistant design, UD glass elements, an SSC multicoating, a Nano USM AF system, and the characteristic white paint exterior.

This is going to be a very enticing lens for budding wildlife and sports photographers, especially those looking to invest in super-telephoto optics without the hefty price tag of some of the more exotic primes. This lens gives a high degree of versatility in a very practical configuration.

Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM - Compact Ultra-Wide Zoom for Vloggers and Creators

Finally, Canon's trifecta of new zooms with the smallest option, the RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM. Compared to the other two, this is a decidedly petite option built for vloggers and content creators working with APS-C-format RF-mount cameras, like the EOS R100, R50, R10, and R7, and offers a 16-28.8mm equivalent focal length range.

Canon is positioning this lens for vlogging and selfie video productions, due to its light weight and ultra-wide field of view, but it also makes a great compact option for travel, landscape, and cityscape shooting. It also has an impressive minimum focusing distance of 5.5" with AF or 3.4" with MF, making it an interesting choice for ultra-wide close-up shooting.

The lens has 4-stop effective optical IS, supports up to 6 stops of shake control with Coordinated IS, and can be used in conjunction with Movie Digital IS for stable handheld video footage. Also, the STM AF system offers smooth and silent focusing performance that's great for stills and video. This 10-18mm matches other RF-S-series lenses with a sleek and retractable design; it weighs just 5.3 oz and measures 1.8" long.

Learn more about the new Canon RF Zoom Lenses at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/canon-announces-a-trio-of-rf-zoom-lenses

Canon Trio RF Zoom Lenses – First Look YouTube Video

https://youtu.be/4_Z-FtQT4JU

Additionally, Canon introduced PZ-E2B and the PZ-E2 Power Zoom Adapters that enables complex zoom control for the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z lens. Zoom speed of the DC motor can be adjusted via a dial in a stepless manner to allow rapid and low-speed zooming. The PZ-E2B draws power from the camera through contacts on the lens.

Canon Power Zoom Adapter PZ-E2B

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1793996-REG/canon_6349c002_power_zoom_adapter_pz_e2b.html

Canon PZ-E2 Power Zoom Adapter

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1793995-REG/canon_6348c002_power_zoom_adapter_pz_e2.html

Canon RF 24-105mm F2,8 and Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3 - 9 lenses (PRNewswire)

B&H Celebrates 50 Years!For half a century B&H has helped you bring your creative visions to life.Join us as we look forward to supporting creative excellence for the next 50 years and beyond. (PRNewswire)

