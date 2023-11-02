Hillenbrand Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for November 16, 2023

BATESVILLE, Ind., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2023, which ended September 30, 2023. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "News & Events" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, December 15, 2023.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13742040. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13742040.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

