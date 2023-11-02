The Texas-based financial services company adopted Skit.ai's solution to dig deeper into its debt portfolio and achieve full account penetration.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of conversational Voice AI solutions, announced today its partnership with Southwest Recovery Services, a financial services company with over 20 years of experience in debt recovery and accounts receivable management. With the Voice AI solution, Southwest Recovery plans to automate outbound and inbound interactions with consumers, tapping into large volumes of untouched accounts while enabling the live agents to focus on high-priority and revenue-generating interactions.

Southwest Recovery Services Automates Inbound and Outbound Consumer Interactions with Skit.ai’s Voice AI Solution (PRNewswire)

Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI solutions enables lenders and collection agencies of all sizes to accelerate revenue recovery and grow their operations by automating collection calls. The solution typically achieves 100% account penetration, as it initiates thousands of compliant calls within minutes and automates crucial steps of the recovery process such as right-party contact verification.

"Before implementing Skit.ai's Voice AI solution, we were only penetrating a small percentage of our accounts each month. We wanted to dig deeper into our portfolio in a cost-effective manner, without straining our resources. We were drawn to Skit.ai's industry-specific expertise," said Sawyer Dietz, Vice President at Southwest Recovery Services. "I believe that this technology is going to be paramount and highly profitable in the future, as tightening regulations continue to make the recovery process more challenging."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and with additional locations in multiple states, Southwest Recovery Services operates in multiple industries and types of debt, including medical, subprime loans, property management, B2B, and B2C. The company plans to utilize Skit.ai's fully compliant solution across different industries and types of debt. The company's leadership has reported that, so far, both consumers and the live agents have welcomed the change.

"We are witnessing a notable change in the account receivables industry, and organizations like Southwest Recovery Services are leading the way by adopting Generative AI-powered solutions to scale their operations, improve their efficiency, and increase revenue. Market trends and consumer expectations indicate that many more organizations will seek to replicate the success of our early adopters," said Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai.

Skit.ai has had notable success in the account receivables industry across the U.S., with dozens of small, medium, and large collection agencies already using its technology to streamline and automate their recovery strategy.

About Southwest Recovery Services:

Southwest Recovery Services, LLC is a nationally recognized leader in financial business process outsourcing (BPO) headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional locations throughout Texas as well as Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio. Southwest Recovery Services has spent 20 years building its expertise across nearly every industry and business sector. Southwest Recovery Services is nationally recognized as an ethical, professional, and diplomatic service provider in receivables management.

About Skit.ai:

Skit.ai is the accounts and receivables industry's leading conversational Voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy solution enables enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards and recognitions, including Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

