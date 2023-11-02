TRAFiX Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners

TRAFiX, a fast-growing capital markets software platform, plans to use the investment to accelerate product development for its global customer base

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX LLC ("TRAFiX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of order and execution management software ("OEMS") and FIX connectivity solutions for the global capital markets, today announced that it has secured a strategic growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"). The transaction will enable the Company to advance its market position through rapid product development, support its expansion goals, and make continued investments in its people and talent.

TRAFiX's purpose-built OEMS solution supports customers' mission critical trading workflows, offering seamless access to capital markets through a purpose-built, multi-asset, multi-geography trading system. TRAFiX's versatile suite of solutions caters to capital markets participants worldwide, supporting their electronic trading workflows for equities, and complex options, among other asset classes. The growth investment from Marlin follows TRAFiX's successful acquisition of Integrated Transaction Systems Ltd. ("ITS"), a Canadian provider of capital markets connectivity and smart order routing solutions, which enabled TRAFiX to expand its presence in the Canadian markets.

Marlin's investment represents the first institutional capital raised by TRAFiX since its inception in 2013. The investment will support the existing executive team and company in furthering its leadership position within the capital markets software ecosystem.

"This transaction represents an incredible growth opportunity for TRAFiX and positions our company to further advance our position within our core markets. Marlin brings robust software and financial technology industry experience, operational expertise and financial resources. We look forward to continuing to innovate and expanding our footprint with their support," said Walter Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of TRAFiX. "Marlin shares our strategic vision of continuously improving capital markets trading performance and productivity. We are excited to take the next step in our evolution with Marlin as our partner given their strong history of building and scaling enterprise software companies globally."

"We seek to partner with innovative founders and knowledgeable management teams to accelerate growth, and we see a great opportunity to collaborate with TRAFiX's impressive team," said Alex Beregovsky, a managing director at Marlin. "We believe TRAFiX is uniquely positioned within the highly strategic capital markets landscape and is particularly differentiated with a robust, scalable, and modular trading suite. We are excited to provide operational and financial support to enhance TRAFiX's product roadmap and extend its global reach as the company continues to grow and invest deeply in its customer relationships," added Hemal Patel, a principal at Marlin.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Marks Baughan served as financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to TRAFiX. RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Goodwin Proctor served as legal advisor to Marlin.

About TRAFiX

Headquartered in New York, NY, TRAFiX is a broker-neutral provider of global trading software and connectivity solutions to the financial services industry. TRAFiX is a broker neutral FinTech company providing innovative global Order & Execution Management solutions, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. Currently supporting electronic global equity, option and complex option trading, our open architecture allows for the ongoing addition of asset classes. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership. For more information, please visit trafix.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with approximately $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

View original content:

SOURCE TRAFiX