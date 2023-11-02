VIKING EARNS TOP HONORS WITH SIX NEW AWARDS, INCLUDING U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S RANKING AS BEST LUXURY LINE

Viking.TV Also Receives Third Consecutive Silver Travel Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today is celebrating new accolades from both U.S. News & World Report and the travel industry group Silver Travel Advisor. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cruise Lines ranking. The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert opinions and traveler reviews, as well as recommendations and insider knowledge from the publication's in-destination writers and editors. Additionally, in this year's Silver Travel Awards, Viking's enrichment channel, Viking.TV (https://viking.tv), was recognized for its original content, receiving the Silver Standout for Innovation—a third consecutive win for Viking.TV since its launch in 2020. Silver Travel Advisor also voted Viking #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans in the awards' Best Premium or Luxury Cruise Line category.

Viking is celebrating new accolades from both U.S. News & World Report and the travel industry group Silver Travel Advisor. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Cruise Lines ranking. Additionally, in this year’s Silver Travel Awards, Viking’s enrichment channel, Viking.TV, received the Silver Standout for Innovation—a third consecutive win. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized as the best—particularly in the luxury category. As a rule, we do not use 'luxury' to describe ourselves, because the word tends to mean something different to everyone. But we are always pleased when industry experts categorize Viking as 'luxury'," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "These prestigious awards showcase our team's hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart. At Viking, we do not try to be all things to all people. We have always created travel experiences for The Thinking Person, and we are pleased that this approach continues to resonate with our guests, as well as those who enjoy exploring from their homes with Viking.TV."

Launched in March 2020 as international travel was coming to a halt due to the pandemic, Viking.TV was conceived as a positive way to build community and stay connected with people and places around the world. After three and a half years, Viking.TV has been enjoyed by more than four million viewers and has broadcast more than 1,000 live sessions featuring original content, Viking cultural partners and virtual Privileged Access®.

Today's announcement is the latest milestone in a series of recent award wins for the company. Last month, Viking made history when it was voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The company was also voted to the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. Viking was also named the Best Luxury River Cruise in Forbes' 2023 Best Luxury Cruises list, Best Cruise Line by Food & Wine readers in the publication's inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards, Best River Cruise line by Women's Health in its inaugural Healthy Travel Awards and Best for Relaxation—Worldwide by Men's Health in its 2023 Travel Awards. Viking also dominated Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, receiving top honors in six categories including Best Overall Line, Best River Line, and Best Dining for its ocean and expedition voyages.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viking