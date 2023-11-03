AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The D.A. Davidson Technology Summit taking place Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the Thompson Central Park New York. Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a D.A. Davidson representative.





The Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit taking place Tuesday, November 28, 2023 and Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Axcelis management will host one-on-one meetings on November 28, 2023 with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Wells Fargo representative.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

