Lab Design Tool Partners With Vertex Pharmaceuticals and LabOps Unite at Lab Asset & Facility Management (LAFM) 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Design Tool will sponsor the 2023 6th Annual Lab Asset & Facility Management (LAFM) conference. Taking place November 28-30 in Boston, LAFM is one of the largest gatherings for leaders in lab management.

On November 29th at 3 pm Gavin Finn, CEO of Lab Design Tool, powered by Kaon Interactive, will take the stage during the summit alongside Christine Bailey, Lab Space Planning Manager at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, for a discussion on How to Progress Lab Planning, Design & Relocations From 'Antiquated' to 'Digitally Transformative' — on a Mission to Get to Science Faster.

Lab Design Tools is also partnering with LapOps Unite, a global community of operations professionals, to host a happy hour gathering on the first day of the conference. Taking place on November 28th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Bar 10 in The Westin Copley Place, drinks and appetizers will be served to all LAFM attendees, courtesy of Lab Design Tool and LabOps Unite. Register for the happy hour event here .

The Lab Design Tool is predominantly utilized by the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and life science giants to streamline communication and digitally transform the planning and optimization process, facilitating significant time and budget efficiencies – enabling them to get to science faster.

The tool offers an easy-to-design, 3D digital twin of your laboratory layout and workflows. Lab Design Tool users quickly visualize and easily design, plan, and optimize new or existing lab spaces in real time using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface with a vast library of equipment and objects.

November's LAFM conference will bring together C-level experts from pharma and biotech, including GSK, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Vertex, Bayer, and Johnson & Johnson, to share insights on the most pressing issues facing laboratory operations, facility design and build-out, strategic procurement, and sustainability.

About Lab Design Tool:

Lab Design Tool®, powered by Kaon Interactive, is digitally transforming laboratory design and optimization at the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, hospital, independent laboratories, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations. Its easy-to-use laboratory design and digital visualization improves workflow, maximize space, and significantly reduce design iteration and approval with real-time team collaboration and consensus. For more information about Lab Design Tool, visit labdesigntool.com .

About LabOps Unite:

LabOps Unite Inc. is a global community of operations professionals who join forces to trade ideas, offer counsel, and discuss relevant developments with their colleagues across industries and around the world. For more information about LabOps Unite, visit https://labops.community .

