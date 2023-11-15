Ocutrx Unveils OcuLenz AR/XR Headset, Aiding Vision for Patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration

Ocutrx's breakthrough AR headset, delivering advanced vision correction, offers new hope to millions affected by advanced macular degeneration

IRVINE, Calif. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. , a leader in augmented reality (AR) and 3D technology for medical and surgical applications, today is pulling back the curtain on its latest innovation: OcuLenz™ , its groundbreaking AR/XR headset. OcuLenz is engineered to enhance visual clarity for individuals living with advanced macular degeneration (AMD).

This innovative AR/XR headset is designed to be lightweight and user-friendly. It enhances vision by overlaying high-contrast, pixel-manipulated images onto the user's remaining viable field of view. This technological advancement is particularly significant given the prevalence of advanced age-related macular degeneration – the leading cause of vision loss in adults over the age of 65 . Currently, it affects approximately 20 million Americans , progressively impairing vision. This deterioration not only impacts day-to-day activities but also reduces individuals' independence. In some cases, AMD can begin affecting patients as young as 30-45 years old.

OcuLenz stands apart from traditional magnification aids, transforming the landscape of visual assistance for AMD patients through its advanced pixel manipulation software. This cutting-edge system processes real-world video imagery and then recreates it as an augmented reality display tailored to the user's remaining good vision. By shifting pixels from the impaired central vision area to the more effective peripheral vision, OcuLenz compensates for the central vision loss characteristic of AMD. Its high-end optical engine delivers 2.5K resolution per eye and boasts a wide field of view — 60 degrees horizontally, 40 degrees vertically, and 72 degrees diagonally — significantly surpassing the capabilities of typical AR headsets. This seamless integration of virtual and real-world elements creates a fully immersive and practical visual experience for the user.

Designed for functionality and mobility, the OcuLenz headset allows users to move freely and perform everyday tasks while wearing it. Its power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2 processor, which guarantees speed, efficiency, and reliability. Additionally, with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, OcuLenz doubles as a versatile connectivity tool akin to a computer, tablet, or smartphone. This unique blend of technology not only enhances visual perception but also enriches the user's interaction with their environment, making it a groundbreaking tool in vision aid technology.

Co-founder Michael Freeman, serving as CEO and CTO, says, "Having personally witnessed the profound effects of visual impairment within my own family, the inception of OcuLenz extends beyond technological innovation. It's a portal to a more vivid and fuller life for many. Our device isn't merely an advancement in Augmented Reality tech; it's a substantial stride towards improving life's quality. We're making the once unvisible visible, opening up a world so many have been missing." Mitchael Freeman, Michael's brother, serves as COO for Ocutrx.

OcuLenz is more than a marvel of high-level engineering; it represents a deeply personal crusade inspired by the co-founders' father's struggle with AMD. Brig. Gen Richard C. Freeman was a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and serial entrepreneur sidelined with AMD. The Freeman brothers co-founded Ocutrx with a clear purpose: to create a transformative solution for those suffering from this challenging condition. Their first-hand experience with their father's struggles served as a driving force for the innovation and development of OcuLenz. Ocutrx has been conducting Clinical Trials with AMD patients at the Tulsa Retina Consultants clinic in conjunction with their Certified Clinical Research Coordinator and the physicians there.

"As General Freeman's doctor and an early supporter of OcuLenz, I was inspired by the Freeman brothers' dedication to their father and quickly recognized the transformative potential of their invention," said Dr. Thomas A. Finley, president and chief surgeon at Tulsa Retinal Consultants. "The launch of OcuLenz marks a significant milestone for patients with AMD. Observing my patients reclaim not only their independence but also see the joy on their faces as they are once again able to see family members' faces, read a magazine, watch their favorite shows, and engage in hobbies that were once hindered by their vision loss is one of the most rewarding experiences ever for a clinician."

OcuLenz is set for commercial release in the first half of 2024, with Ocutrx actively working to secure coverage from Medicare and commercial insurance providers. This effort is key to ensuring that all patients affected by AMD who could benefit from OcuLenz have affordable access to this transformative technology. Pre-orders of the OcuLenz for AMD are currently welcome at OculenzAMD.com .

To dive deeper into the groundbreaking impact of OcuLenz, explore our press kit featuring visuals, informative videos, and a customer testimonial here .

About OcuLenz

OcuLenz for AMD, Ocutrx Technologies' advanced AR headset, marks a major advancement in aiding those with advanced macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardts (the juvenile form of AMD). This innovative device, rooted in personal experience and driven by compassion, is set to significantly enhance visual perception and quality of life for AMD sufferers. With its high-tech design utilizing pixel manipulation, high resolution, and a broad field of view, OcuLenz opens up a clearer, more vivid world, ensuring that the central vision loss characteristic of AMD no longer dictates the boundaries of a patient's world. Pre-orders available at OculenzAMD.com.

About Advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration

Advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss among adults over 65 and impacts 20 million Americans . Worldwide, nearly 200 million individuals suffer from some form of AMD. This progressive disease advances through three stages: the early stage, typically symptom-free; the intermediate stage, possibly marked by mild blurriness in central vision or difficulty seeing in low light; and the advanced stage, characterized by disrupted central vision and reduced visual acuity. The advanced stage is sub-typed into neovascular (wet) AMD or geographic atrophy (GA). Stargardts is the juvenile form of AMD, which can strike patients as young as ten years old. While there are approved FDA treatments for these conditions, there are currently no therapies that can restore vision once lost. Assistive technologies like OcuLenz can aid those in advanced AMD, helping to maximize remaining vision.

About Ocutrx

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of advanced macular degeneration (AMD). Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with AMD for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com .

