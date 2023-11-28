AMPAM Acquires Multi Mechanical, Inc.

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAM Parks Mechanical, Inc. ("AMPAM" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a full-service provider of design-build plumbing solutions serving the multifamily end market, announced today that it has acquired Multi Mechanical, Inc. ("Multi Mechanical"), a HVAC services provider focused on the multifamily market in Southern California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Multi Mechanical provides HVAC installation and servicing to large multifamily residential projects. With a 20-year track record, a reputation for operational excellence and a breadth of expertise in the HVAC industry, Multi Mechanical has established itself as a trusted partner to leading multifamily general contractors and developers in Southern California.

The acquisition expands AMPAM's comprehensive plumbing solutions to now include HVAC services, which will enable the Company to provide a broader one-stop offering to customers. Brandon Abblitt & Tony Ma'ae, founding members of Multi Mechanical, will continue to lead the HVAC business under AMPAM.

AMPAM Co-Founders Buddy Parks and John Parks said, "We are excited to combine forces with Multi Mechanical and have them join the AMPAM platform. We have known the Multi Mechanical team for almost two decades, and believe they are the ideal partner with which to launch AMPAM's HVAC offering. We're confident that expanding our solutions with complementary HVAC services will diversify our business and enhance our ability to provide exceptional value to our customers."

Mr. Abblitt commented, "We believe partnering with the AMPAM team is a fantastic opportunity to combine two highly adjacent businesses that will deliver an exceptional offering under one roof. AMPAM is a market leader in plumbing with a reputation as a trusted strategic partner, and we are confident our expertise in HVAC will drive significant value for all customers."

About AMPAM

Based in Carson, CA, AMPAM is a leading plumbing provider focused on large multifamily residential projects. AMPAM's best-in-class operations are driven by high-quality service with a unique focus on data and analytics. AMPAM's proprietary design-build and pre-fabrication capabilities enable AMPAM to optimally handle large-scale projects and maximize operational efficiencies providing significant cost-savings to customers. For more information, visit www.ampam.com.

About Multi Mechanical

Based in Corona, CA, Multi Mechanical is a leading HVAC services provider focused on the multifamily market. With a 20-year track record and reputation for operational excellence and breadth of expertise, Multi Mechanical has established itself as a trusted partner to leading multifamily general contractors and developers in Southern California. For more information, visit www.multimechanical.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Ravdeep Chanana, ravdeep@gemspring.com

