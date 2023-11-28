First Tech Reinforces Philanthropic Commitment, Contributing $3.6M to Nonprofits in 2023

First Tech supports 137 nonprofit organizations across the West Coast

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union , the nation's ninth-largest credit union, announced today in honor of Giving Tuesday that it contributed over $3.6 million to 137 nonprofit organizations across California, Oregon, and Washington in 2023. Through collective efforts by First Tech's dedicated members, employees, and community, the annual grant includes $2.23 million in direct charitable giving and $1.5 million in fundraising for Credit Unions for Kids.

Throughout the year, First Tech's Community Engagement programs support organizations that provide critical resources and greater access to education and fundamental needs to ensure children and their families have the tools they need to learn, be healthy, and succeed. Beyond First Tech's charitable funding, employees are committed to contributing to community engagement efforts with 93% participation — exceeding 20,000 volunteer hours and contributing more than $380,000 in 2023.

"Every year, I'm amazed and moved by the extraordinary work our employees, members, and nonprofit partners do to support our communities, and this year was no different," said First Tech Federal Credit Union President and CEO Greg Mitchell. "None of this would be possible without our incredible members who choose First Tech as their trusted financial institution. Together, we're living the credit union difference of people helping people and are making meaningful change by ensuring children and families have the resources they need to thrive."

To wrap up First Tech's annual charitable giving, the Season of Giving campaign will distribute $55,000 to organizations within its funding focus areas. Employees, members, and the broader community are encouraged to nominate a cause within First Tech's focus areas and volunteer. Voting to nominate a favorite nonprofit closes November 30, 2023. Please visit: https://bitly.ws/32qXZ .

Community Partner Spotlight:

With a strong commitment to equity and innovation, First Tech values organizations that address disparities in community access to food, shelter, and healthcare. The credit union's grant partner, Mary's Place , exemplifies the effort to ensure no child sleeps outside by centering equity and opportunity for women and families. First Tech began supporting the Seattle-based organization through its Popsicle Place program, which provides shelter and wraparound services for medically fragile children and their families, many of whom are recovering from chemo, dialysis, and other treatments in King County, Washington. The partnership has expanded over the last five years to aid Mary's Place's foundational shelter services via $69,000 in grant funding alongside employee volunteerism and matching programs.

"We are so grateful to First Tech for their love and compassion for families and children experiencing homelessness in our community," said Dominique Alex, Interim CEO at Mary's Place. "Their financial support keeps our doors open to meet growing needs through experienced staff and resources to help families return to housing quickly. The amazing First Tech volunteers bring hope and joy, ensuring our families know they are not forgotten. Thank you!"

First Tech has created similar purposeful partnerships with over 137 nonprofit organizations to support essential programs. Explore some of First Tech's other community partners below.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

First Tech Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In 2022, First Tech provided over $4 million in charitable giving to 128 organizations and more than 80% of employees participated in community engagement; directing dollars and time to nonprofit partners who provide programs and services to children and families in need. First Tech's philanthropic focus areas include support for education (STEM, early childhood literacy, financial education, and scholarships) and fundamental needs (hunger, shelter and community health). Visit https://www.firsttechfed.com/community to learn more about the ways First Tech pays it forward throughout the year.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is the banking partner for tech innovators. As the largest national credit union founded by and for the people of tech, First Tech understands the unique financial needs of their community and tailors services and solutions for them, including in-person banking, online and mobile banking, mortgages, loans, an investment division and more. Because First Tech is member-owned, it puts people over profits, with competitive rates and lower fees that provide members with the roadmap they need for future financial success. Founded more than 70 years ago, First Tech has over $17 billion in assets and serves employees of cutting-edge companies like Microsoft, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike and Google through its dozens of branch locations and more than 5,600 Co-Op Shared Branch locations across the U.S. First Tech is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

