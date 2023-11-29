Bain & Company to help companies maximize business value from the cloud with AWS

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced an enhancement of its strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of a new offering, Cloud Value Acceleration, designed to help clients realize even more business value from the cloud and secure higher returns on their investments.

This new offering combines Bain's insights and expertise in business strategy and economics, operating models, next generation technologies and change management with AWS's deep capabilities in cloud services, advanced analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), including generative AI. Together, Bain and AWS are delivering immediate impact to clients, as they implement next generation solutions that meet their critical business needs and better serve their customers. Through Cloud Value Acceleration, Bain is helping clients harness the power of the AWS cloud to unlock further value.

Commenting on the impact of Cloud Value Acceleration, Zachery Anderson, chief data and analytics officer at NatWest Group, commented: "Bain and AWS really helped us to refine our ongoing work to use our data to improve customer outcomes – and how the cloud can help us accelerate the journey. Both organizations brought a wealth of capabilities and experience and worked seamlessly with us."

"While the cloud is recognized by many as a critical business enabler, our research and experience shows that more than 90% of enterprises can drive significantly more business value from cloud – in fact many are still relatively early on in their cloud journeys," said Frank Ford, a partner in Bain's Enterprise Technology practice and global head of the firm's Cloud products group. "Leveraging the insights of AWS, Bain developed an offering to help with this – Cloud Value Acceleration – focused on helping clients unlock business value by using the cloud more effectively. We're very excited about the potential of this offering and how, together with AWS, we can help our clients achieve amazing results."

"Demand for cloud continues to rise steeply, in particular with the emergence of generative AI solutions," said Tom Adams, Director for global Business Consulting and Advisory Partners at AWS. "Our work with Bain and the Cloud Value Acceleration offering is another way we are helping our customers to speed up innovation in their organizations. Cloud is imperative to business growth and generative AI solutions are changing both the technology and business landscape. Alongside Bain, AWS is delighted to provide customers worldwide with the cloud services and digital expertise to implement next generation solutions that we have seen yield higher returns and lower costs."

Bain's relationship with AWS further expands rapidly developing capabilities in its Vector technology and digital solutions. Digital is one of Bain's fastest growing practices. It has advised clients on more than 6,700 digital projects across industries worldwide, delivering end-to-end capabilities across the cloud, automation, advanced analytics, innovation and design, software engineering and enterprise technology.

