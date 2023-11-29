Game Studio Super Storm Partners with Global Gaming and Esports Leader, Gen.G, to Launch Storm Striker Game in North America

The partnership kicks off with a series of streams and content featuring an ex-professional esports player, to be followed by a series of activations leveraging Gen.G's collegiate network focused on community growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game developer, Super Storm, and global gaming and esports leader, Gen.G, announced North America-focused partnership activities. Fresh on the heels of their landmark partnership launch in the APAC region earlier this month, Super Storm and Gen.G will collaborate to reach new audiences leveraging Gen.G's collegiate network to create content and build out a strong community to grow a competitive esports strategy.

Storm Striker Gen.G (PRNewswire)

Storm Striker is a hyper-action 5v5 game, integrating FPS, action, and MOBA components. The results of this combination are a fast-moving, dynamic, team game. The North American portion of the Storm Striker x Gen.G partnership will kick off with a stream by Becca "Aspen" Rukavina who is a streamer and former Overwatch semi-pro. In addition, Gen.G will work with Super Storm to grow Storm Striker's English-speaking Discord community, activate with Gen.G's college gaming club program, and tailor community contests and events focused on growing gameplay time.

"We developed Storm Striker with great hopes of creating the next generation of esports from Korea, the birthplace of esports," says Young Gook Kim, Lead Producer of Super Storm Studios. "We are excited to kick off our partnership with Gen.G; their reputation and expertise will give Storm Striker the insight and marketing expertise to take the global esports world by storm."

During the early stages of Storm Striker development, Gen.G's global educational network provided insight by participating in focus groups that gave feedback to the developer. Both Gen.G's Global Academy (KR) and Gen.G-affiliated Collegiate Gaming clubs (US) played the game and participated in a closed tournament to provide this feedback. This partnership provided the developer with real-time information directly from their target audience.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering globally with a dynamic game like Storm Striker. It was especially exciting to be able to integrate Gen.G's global educational resources and offer Super Storm valuable early game development feedback as the foundation for this partnership," says Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Gen.G. "We are invested in its success globally, and see the potential it has to become a leading title in the esports scene."

Over the course of the next couple of months, Gen.G and Super Storm will launch multiple gameplay events, including a "Try-Me" Event, an Intercollegiate Esports Tournament, and a Playtime Reward Event. Storm Striker is available globally on Steam.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen.G