HKEX Welcomes APAC's First Saudi Arabian ETF

First Saudi Arabian ETF listed in Hong Kong , offering global and regional investors unique Middle East exposure in Hong Kong

ADT of Hong Kong -listed ETPs reached HK$14 billion YTD 2023, up over 20% year-on-year

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome today (Wednesday) the listing of Asia Pacific's first ETF to track Saudi Arabian equities – the CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF (Stock code: 2830 / 82830).

This ETF, which tracks the FTSE Saudi Arabia Index, provides investors with a new opportunity to invest in Saudi Arabia's capital markets through a Hong Kong-listed ETF, further enhancing the global connectivity of Hong Kong's ETF market. The new ETF complements a huge array of thematic and country specific ETFs listed in Hong Kong and will be the world's biggest Saudi-focused ETF.

HKEX Co-Operating Officer & Head of Equities, Wilfred Yiu, said: "We are delighted to be the first exchange in Asia Pacific to provide investors with direct access to Saudi Arabia's capital market opportunities through an ETF. This reflects HKEX's ongoing commitment to connecting capital with opportunities, and to diversifying its range of products and investment opportunities on its markets. As the leading ETF marketplace in Asia, HKEX is committed to further driving the attractiveness of the market, and looks forward to welcoming further new products in the future, strengthening Hong Kong's ETF ecosystem, and reinforcing the city's role as a vital IFC."

As one of the fastest-growing segments in HKEX's markets, the market capitalisation of Hong Kong's Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), including ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products), has grown 20 per cent in the year to October 2023, totalling HK$355.43 billion.

The inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect and the first listings of crypto asset ETFs in Hong Kong have further boosted the strong growth momentum and product diversity of Hong Kong's ETP market since their introduction in 2022. The average daily turnover of ETPs for the first ten months of 2023 jumped over 20 per cent year on year, reaching HK$14 billion. As at 31 October 2023, 175 ETPs were listed on HKEX, with one third of ETP issuers on HKEX having introduced new products in the Hong Kong market during the year.

