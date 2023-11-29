Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Critically Acclaimed Funk & Fusion Ensemble GHOST-NOTE on Wednesday January 17 at 7:30 P.M.

GHOST-NOTE, headed by Snarky Puppy's Multi-GRAMMY® Award-Winning percussion duo — ROBERT "SPUT" SEARIGHT and NATE WERTH, is an explosion of sound with an expansive roster of next-level musicians who are pushing funk music into the future, building on the uplifting, pioneering foundations laid out by the likes of James Brown and Sly & The Family Stone. Tickets for GHOST-NOTE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Wednesday January 17 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

"There is really no appropriate musical genre to classify the virtuosic, multi-hued group known as Ghost-Note...dropping four searing sets over the course of two nights...This entire contingent squeezed onto the extremely small Black Cat stage and proceeded to torch the sold-out room."

— LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC (Live Performance Review)

After forming in 2015, GHOST-NOTE began to take the world by storm. The group's 2 studio albums—2018's Swagism and 2015's Fortified—have earned critical acclaim and popular success around the globe, with both albums hitting the #1 spot on the iTunes Jazz Chart. Furthermore, the ever-growing family of musicians have mounted successful headlining tours in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Japan, while performing at high-profile international music festivals and events across the globe!

With the release of 2018's album, Swagism, Ghost-Note made their mission clear. The album puts rhythm at the forefront, with irresistible, heavy-hitting beats underlying the group's wild, rich music. The album featured numerous guest collaborators, including Kamasi Washington, Bobby Sparks, Karl Denson, Nigel Hall, Brandon "Taz" Neiderauer, and many others. Swagism showcases the band's stunning ability to meld and amplify sounds, ultimately adding to Ghost-Note's sharp, complex collaborations.

Fearless, the band easily translates this adventurousness in a live setting. Ghost-Note's live performances are bold, with the group focused on creating seductive grooves and a contagious feel-good energy. Ghost-Note will be releasing their next album in 2024.

ROBERT "SPUT" SEARIGHT joined Snarky Puppy around 2006, first as a keyboardist and then as a drummer and has received 3 GRAMMY® Awards with the ensemble. In addition to co-founding Ghost-Note, he joined Toto in 2020 as the band's drummer and in 2022 he toured with the band on the "Dogz of Oz" tour.

GHOST-NOTE Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 48 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for GHOST-NOTE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday January 17 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

