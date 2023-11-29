Petauri™ Health Adds Nicole Kline and Lauren Gonzalez to Senior Leadership Team

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform enhances corporate center with key strategic talent specializing in legal and human resources matters.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri Health, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced the addition of two industry professionals who expand its senior leadership team.

Nicole Kline, Petauri's new Vice President, General Counsel, will provide legal and strategic expertise to guide the company's ongoing business and acquisition activity. Nicole got her start in the legal profession in healthcare law and regulatory work, where she quickly developed a passion for the corporate side of the industry. Her practice shifted to a focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), working across various healthcare verticals. "Early on, what resonated most deeply for me in M&A was the importance of strategic thinking and business planning, relationship building, and the ability to collaborate with the other stakeholders — which ultimately led to successful outcomes for all involved," offered Kline. "At Petauri, the opportunity to build something from the ground up that supports patient access and improved outcomes, and the ability to stay actively involved in relationships built along the way, is something I know I will be passionate about for the long term."

Lauren Gonzalez, Petauri's new Vice President, Human Resources, leverages more than 15 years of experience in talent recruitment and management to excel in her new role. She started her career at a professional employer organization, supporting thousands of employees who worked for various companies across multiple verticals. Following that, Lauren led human resources and operations as a member of the senior leadership team at SmartLink, a national telecommunications services company. "At Petauri, our objective is to preserve the successful aspects of the companies we acquire, essentially the very reasons we sought partnerships with them in the first place," said Gonzalez. "Putting people first is key to our mission and vision for those companies, and I'm also excited about the positive impact we can make on patients' lives."

"I'm thrilled to welcome these two exceptionally talented professionals to Petauri Health. Lauren and Nicole bring critical skills and experiences and will meaningfully contribute to Petauri on day one," said Dan Renick, Petauri CEO. "Their strategic decision-making abilities will be instrumental in shaping the future of our company and ensuring its continued success and expansion."

About Petauri Health

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tenn. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform recently acquired The Kinetix Group and seeks to actively acquire and combine additional best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform will work with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, and seamlessly support these clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a long-standing private equity firm focused on the North America middle market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer. The firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation, in partnership with management, to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions, representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

