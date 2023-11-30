Rokt Appoints Doug Rozen as Chief Marketing Officer to Unlock Further Growth

Former Leader at Dentsu, Omnicom, Meredith and WPP Brings Decades of Marketing Expertise to Ecommerce Platform and Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has appointed Doug Rozen as Chief Marketing Officer. Rozen is a seasoned executive with nearly three decades of senior leadership experience at top global marketing companies, including Dentsu, Omnicom, Meredith and WPP. As CMO of Rokt, he will oversee all global marketing efforts, including brand, performance, employee, product and sales marketing functions, and serve on Rokt's executive committee, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Elizabeth Buchanan.

Rokt announced it has appointed Doug Rozen as Chief Marketing Officer.

"Having had the pleasure of working with Doug previously, I know what a powerhouse leader and marketer he is, while also being a great human, and I'm thrilled to partner with him again," said Buchanan. "Doug's passion for innovation, his dedication to building great culture and his bias toward action will no doubt further accelerate Rokt's growth."

Working at the intersection of creativity, technology and data, Rozen has been recognized globally for transforming companies through change and removing barriers in the business world. He most recently served as CEO of Dentsu Media in the Americas, where he oversaw more than 4,350 experts across the company's agencies and managed $23 billion in media billings. Throughout his career, Rozen has been a trusted, go-to adviser in driving marketing transformation for some of the world's greatest brands, like Apple, Disney, Eli Lilly, Hasbro, Heineken and more. As an award-winning innovator, Rozen brings to Rokt proven strength in the advertising marketplace, lifecycle marketing, ad product development and revenue growth.

"Rokt has become the leader in unlocking the most relevant ecommerce experiences for businesses and advertisers alike," said Rozen. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at such a critical moment in its growth trajectory. I look forward to guiding Rokt's global marketing strategy, leveraging its AI-based platform and scaled partner network to make the transaction moment relevant for every shopper."

Rozen has also previously served as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at OMD Worldwide, Chief Innovation Officer and General Manager at Meredith Corporation, and Senior Partner and Managing Director at J. Walter Thompson. He holds a BS in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and has studied ecommerce at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and artificial intelligence at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

Rozen's appointment marks a year of significant initiatives and appointments at Rokt. The company partnered with Formula 1 2023's championship team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, to foster diversity and named additions to its executive leadership team, including Chief Product Officer Srishti Gupta and Chief Revenue Officer Craig Galvin.

