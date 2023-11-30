SOCOTEC partners with SLS Consulting, forms Life Safety Consulting Division

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC USA, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on buildings and infrastructure, announced today its acquisition of SLS Consulting, LLC, a Miami-based consulting firm, and the formation of SOCOTEC Life Safety.

SLS a SOCOTEC Company (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of SLS broadens SOCOTEC's expertise within fire protection, life safety, and accessibility consulting.

Established in 2012, SLS Consulting (SLS) is a premier consultant providing building code compliance, fire protection engineering, and accessibility solutions in both new and existing buildings. SLS professionals navigate the complexities of construction projects to achieve compliance and safety standards throughout the project lifecycle. With operations in Miami, Boston, Atlanta, and New York, their innovative fire and life safety solutions are delivered through a collaborative approach with project stakeholders. Michael Sheehan, the Founder and CEO of SLS, joins SOCOTEC as President of this newly formed division, reinforcing the life safety consulting and inspection services already provided by SOCOTEC today.

The acquisition of SLS strengthens SOCOTEC USA's presence in the marketplace, broadening its expertise within fire protection, life safety, and accessibility consulting across industry sectors, while maintaining its commitment to building a safer and more sustainable world. In addition, the integration of SLS Consulting aligns with SOCOTEC's international service offering focus on quality, safety, health, and environment (QSHE) related services, as well as fire & safety practices.

"We are excited to welcome the talented pool of professionals who will enhance our expertise and deepen the technical, value add consulting services our clients and the market have come to depend upon," said Marc Weissbach, CEO of SOCOTEC USA. "The addition and alliance of the SLS team across existing SOCOTEC USA established markets will enable us to quickly adapt to and better serve the different challenges our clients face, all while maintaining a safe environment for their built assets."

"We are honored and excited about partnering with SOCOTEC USA," said Michael Sheehan, Founder and CEO of SLS Consulting. "Our deep technical expertise, innovative solutions and collaborative spirit have fostered lasting relationships for over a decade, and we are eager to continue the tradition with a deeper team and a wider range of markets nationally and internationally. Merging services with the rest of the SOCOTEC USA team will enable us to partake in a wider client reach, enhance service offerings and better serve clients."

"The integration of SLS Consulting reinforces our depth of specialized services that are vital to any construction project. In addition, SLS is present in existing SOCOTEC USA regions, further complementing internal cross collaboration and allowing for a natural expansion of service offerings to our collective clients. We are dedicated to excelling in our commitment to help our clients reduce risk and maintain a safer environment for their built assets," added Jeremy Schinasi, Principal of SOCOTEC USA and Director of Corporate Development and Integration.

"The SOCOTEC Group, a leading trusted third-party company with its 11,500 employees including engineers and building experts in 26 countries, is continuously developing its expertise in order to offer to the building and infrastructure sectors a holistic approach capable of embracing all aspects in any complex construction or renovation project. SOCOTEC USA together with SLS Consulting will deliver the best experience for safer construction projects and high-quality building standards. As a global TIC leader, SOCOTEC is working to develop a Fire and Life Safety vertical in each of its main platforms," added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.3 billion EUR company that more than doubled in size in 6 years, SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, training, and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a major player in TIC for the building and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 11,500 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs approximately 550 professionals in more than 25 offices.

Visit www.socotec.us for more information.

Vidaris rebrands as SOCOTEC (PRNewsfoto/Vidaris Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCOTEC