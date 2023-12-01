Hilinski's Hope Launches Statewide Pilot of their "Mental Health Support Series" for High School Students in Alabama

In response to the mental health crisis facing young adults today, Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Nathaniel Ledbetter enables Hilinski's Hope to pilot this groundbreaking program for high school students

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced the launch of "H3H's Mental Health Support Series " - a six lesson learning series for 9th-12th grade Alabama high school students focused on teaching mental health basics and putting mental health care on par with physical health. The first year of the program will pilot the modules for high school students and educators across the state, with the goal to research the effectiveness of course material and ultimately increase the number of students reached year over year.

"The Alabama Legislature recognizes the importance of mental health and the associated services the state provides, so we are continuing to dedicate unprecedented funding and resources to ensure that those who need help receive help," said Nathaniel Ledbetter, Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. "In addition to the progress we have made over the last few years, partnering with Hilinski's Hope Foundation to bring the Mental Health Support Series to Alabama high school students will have a positive impact on the lives of students for decades to come."

"H3H's Mental Health Support Series" was created in partnership with the NCAA and Prevention Strategies and will provide the educational resources and platform to high school students in the following online lessons:

Stigma - Define stigma and examine how you perceive mental health stigma in your own life.

Mental Health Scale - Examine reasons for stigma and consider how the mental health scale can help us frame how we think about mental health.

Emotions are Information - Learn how mental health is reflected in our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

The Power Of Our Thoughts - Introduce key skills related to understanding and talking about your own mental health.

Help Seeking - Demystify what happens in counseling and therapy, and address potential concerns about seeking help for mental health.

Being An Upstander - Practice skills for supporting and communicating with a friend or family member who may be struggling with their mental health.

"Hilinski's Hope believes that all students deserve access to the best possible source of mental health education and that's why we are so proud to partner with the state of Alabama to introduce students statewide to our support series," said Mark Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope.

By sponsoring this program, the state of Alabama will increase awareness, reduce the stigma around mental health discussion, provide hope for those suffering in silence, and protect the future mental health worries of students.

"As an advocate for students' mental health, I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with fellow advocates in Alabama and across the nation. Drawing from personal experiences with depression, I understand the importance of raising awareness and allocating resources to combat these challenges,'' said Alabama State Representative Jeremy Gray. "By supporting and securing funding for the Hilinski's Hope Foundation's mental health pilot programs, we're not just investing in our students' well-being; we're making a steadfast commitment to their brighter and healthier future."

For more information on Hilinski's Hope's "Mental Health Support Series" or to get started today, please contact Michelle@hilinskishope.com.

About Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Hilinski's Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student athletes. The Foundation's mission is to educate, advocate, and eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness, while funding programs that provide student-athletes with the tools and resources that support their mental health and wellness. Founded in 2018 by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the life of their son Tyler, H3H helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student-athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices.

