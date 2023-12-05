VIKING ANNOUNCES 10 ADDITIONAL RIVER SHIPS IN EUROPE

Construction Has Started on New Viking Longships to be Delivered in 2025 and 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced it will welcome an additional 10 Viking Longships® to its river fleet in the coming years. To meet strong demand for European river voyages, eight of the new vessels will sail Viking's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while two additional Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River. The total order is also inclusive of one Viking Longship for the Seine River that was announced in February 2023. Five of the new vessels will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining five to be delivered in 2026. To officially mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012.

"Ever since we started Viking 26 years ago, our mission has been to help our guests explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we build elegant, innovative ships," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We look forward to welcoming these new Longships to our European fleet and introducing The Viking Way of exploration to even more guests in the coming years."

With a current fleet of 80 river ships and more than 50 percent of the market share for North American travelers, Viking is by far the industry's leading river line. The award-winning Viking Longships, which comprise the vast majority of the company's river fleet, host 190 or fewer guests. Featuring an innovative patented design, the vessels offer a wide variety of stateroom choices, the revolutionary indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace and Viking's signature Scandinavian design aesthetic. The new vessels feature a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to the ships' energy efficiency.

Today's announcement is the latest significant milestone for the company. Last month, Viking celebrated the float out of its newest ocean ship, the Viking Vela®, which will debut in December 2024, and announced a new ship for the Mekong River in 2025, the Viking Tonle. In October, the company made history when it was voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The company was also voted to the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

To officially mark the start of construction on 10 new Viking Longships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012. Pictured here, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen, the Meyer Group’s Bernard Meyer and members of the Viking and Neptun Werft teams. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

