Battle of the Crêpes: Sweet Paris vs. Paris - Win an All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Paris, France and $10,000 to Judge Which Crêpes Are Better

Sweet Paris Crêperie Hosts Social Media Giveaway, Challenging the Winner to Find a Better Crêpe in Paris, France

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime! Sweet Paris, renowned for its delectable sweet and savory crêpes, is launching an extraordinary giveaway. One lucky winner and a guest will embark on an all-expenses-paid dream journey to the heart of Paris.

This lavish social media contest isn't just about enjoying the City of Light; it's a delicious mission. The prize? A six-night stay in a luxurious five-star hotel in Paris's vibrant center, round-trip airfare for two, and a generous $10,000 in spending money. The unique twist? The winners are on a quest to discover if any Parisian crêpe can surpass the taste and quality of Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café's creations.

Sweet Paris' luxurious Paris Trip Giveaway will take place on its Instagram page @sweetparis . The giveaway will open December 6 at 8:00 a.m. CST and close December 20 at 10:00 p.m. CST. To enter, participants must complete the following:

@sweetparis on Instagram and like the giveaway post Followon Instagram and like the giveaway post

Tag two friends in the comments of the giveaway post

@sweetparis on Instagram All tagged friends must followon Instagram

Sign up & become a member of the Sweet Passport Rewards Program

Each in-person purchase at any Sweet Paris location during the contest period scores you an extra entry, boosting your chances to win

Sweet Paris will select its winner by using a random generator and announce them on December 22 on its Instagram page, just in time for a holiday surprise. The winner is tasked with tasting and comparing the Parisian crepe with Sweet Paris' crepe. If the lucky winner finds a better tasting crepe in Paris, the brand will take it as a challenge to improve its own product. If Sweet Paris' crepe beats out the Parisian crepe, the brand and the giveaway winner will announce it on social media. For a complete list of rules and regulations for the contest, visit www.sweetparis.com/giveaway .

"We always look forward to this time of the year because we get to give away such an amazing opportunity," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "This is the third year we've been able to give this trip away and we will continue to give back to the community we've built. Our team is excited to include this twist on the giveaway and cannot wait to see the results!"

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, and has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

"I've always dreamed of visiting Paris and experiencing the culture," said 2022 winner, Jese Foster. "I entered the giveaway, knowing there was no way I would win. My family and I had experienced some difficulties in 2021 and we weren't looking forward to the holidays. When I found out I won and announced the news to my family, the joy wasn't just about winning a trip; it was about injecting hope and confidence into a challenging year, knowing that brighter days were ahead. Sweet Paris didn't just provide us with a trip; they became partners in creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We will forever cherish the memories made in Paris and the kindness of the Sweet Paris staff."

For more information on Sweet Paris, please visit www.sweetparis.com .

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

