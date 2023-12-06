Oracle Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Cloud Platform Services

Customers use Oracle's hyperscale cloud for all workloads, including distributed deployments, multicloud, and generative AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Strategic Cloud Platform Services, previously known as Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services.

Gartner defines strategic cloud platform services as standardized, automated, public cloud offerings integrating infrastructure services (e.g., computing, network and storage), platform services (e.g., managed application and data services) and transformation services (programs/resources that help customers adopt cloud-oriented IT delivery models). A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"We believe this recognition further demonstrates Oracle's growth in this key category and places OCI among the four global hyperscale cloud providers in the Leaders Quadrant," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Our unique distributed cloud strategy is designed to meet our customers diverse needs and support the growing global demand for OCI. Today, organizations of all sizes and across all industries rely on OCI to give them the flexibility, performance, scale, and availability they need. With built-in-by-default security safeguards and better price performance than other hyperscalers, we expect to continue to strengthen our position."

Oracle delivers IaaS, PaaS, as well as SaaS services. This enables Oracle to give customers more choice in how and where they run their applications, including across clouds or in a distributed system. This flexibility makes it easier for organizations to meet data sovereignty and other regulatory requirements. Organizations of all sizes are using OCI's differentiated cloud services. Organizations that have moved to OCI recently because it provides cloud services where and how they need them are listed here.

Cloud where and how customers need it

OCI recently introduced several powerful distributed cloud offerings to the market, including Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, and MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS. In addition, increased adoption of Oracle Alloy, an award-winning cloud infrastructure platform, has seen customers such as TEAM IM and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) innovate at the speed of hyperscalers.

OCI's distributed cloud model offers customers the same 100+ OCI cloud services with consistent pricing and in locations that meet their needs, providing more flexibility than other public clouds. This enables OCI to meet requirements even for customers in highly regulated industries. OCI currently offers 46 public cloud regions across 23 countries, including two EU Sovereign Cloud regions, to address data residency and data sovereignty requirements in that region. Oracle also operates separate U.S., U.K., and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Additionally, customers can also run OCI cloud services in their own data centers while partners can customize their own branded cloud services using Oracle Alloy.

Running workloads across OCI and Microsoft Azure accelerates cloud migration

Oracle Database@Azure is planned to be available in the East US region starting in December 2023. It will enable customers to have direct access to Oracle database services running on OCI deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters. The new service will deliver all the performance, scale, and workload availability advantages of Oracle Database on OCI combined with the security, flexibility, and best-in-class services of Microsoft Azure. Microsoft is the only other hyperscaler to offer OCI Database Services to simplify cloud migration, multicloud deployment, and management.

AI that's integrated in cloud applications on a best-in-class AI infrastructure with enterprise focused generative AI capabilities

OCI provides a robust infrastructure for training and serving models at scale. Through its partnership with NVIDIA, OCI can give customers superclusters, which are powered by the latest GPUs in the market connected together with an ultra-low-latency RDMA over converged ethernet (RoCE) network. In addition, OCI provides customers with high-performing generative AI models that leverage Cohere's state-of-the-art large language models and are improved with Oracle's unique industry knowledge and data insights. Oracle has embedded these generative AI services across its cloud applications, industry applications, and database portfolio, so that customers can take advantage of the latest innovations within existing business processes. Lastly, OCI AI Services, including the recently introduced OCI Generative AI service, provide a collection of services with prebuilt machine learning models that make it easier for developers to apply AI to applications and business operations.

OCI has garnered consistent industry recognition for its cloud platform services. OCI was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure.

