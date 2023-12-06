Quontic Bank Launches Alkami's Digital Banking Solution

Digital bank enhances user experience and benefits from Alkami's wide partner network

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today that Quontic Bank , the adaptive digital bank, has launched the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, converting the bank's customer base to Alkami's single platform for online banking. As a purely digital bank, a best-in-class web and mobile presence is business-critical for Quontic Bank. The Bank's decision to leverage Alkami's Digital Banking Solution speaks to its commitment to delivering a seamless user experience for its retail customers.

Through the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Quontic Bank and its customers will benefit from enhanced account opening capabilities and data analytics that can drive improved engagement. Due to Alkami's commitment to an open ecosystem and wide partner network, Quontic Bank can also easily work with other leading providers in the market.

"We chose to work with Alkami because their fully open and integrated digital banking solution plays well with third parties, and allows us to provide our customers with speed and control for all their financial transactions. This partnership positions us to compete not only with our neighboring banks, but also with the major neobanks and other fintechs that continue to emerge," said Grace Pace, senior vice president at Quontic Bank. "Alkami's user-centric approach to design convinced us that they were a partner that could ensure we deliver the level of service and personal engagement that our customers expect and deserve."

"Quontic Bank keeps a close pulse on the diverse and evolving needs of its customers, exemplified by its trailblazing mindset in the financial services space. In today's challenging market, banks must embrace innovation, and we look forward to supporting Quontic Bank's growth through a leading-edge, intuitive digital banking experience that stands up to what customers could expect from the largest financial institutions," said Stephen Bohanon, co-founder, chief product and strategy officer at Alkami.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

About Quontic Bank

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's innovative banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach.

Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York.

For additional information or to download the Quontic app, visit www.quontic.com .

