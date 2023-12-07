BECA Founder Jerri DeVard Announced to 2023 Advertising Hall of Fame as Organization Celebrated Its First Class of Black Marketing Future Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerri DeVard, founder of The Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA), an alliance of Black marketing executives from iconic consumer and business-to-business brands and companies across the globe, was announced to the Advertising Hall of Fame by the American Advertising Federation on Wednesday, November 29 at the Closing Bell Ceremony of the NYSE. The announcement came just before BECA celebrated the graduation of its first class of marketing leaders from The BECA Playbook and announced initiatives for 2024.

As a pioneering marketing executive and one of the highest-ranking Black female leaders among others who didn't look like her, DeVard exemplifies the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. She will be officially inducted during Advertising's Biggest Night, April 25, 2024 at an invite-only event at Cipriani.

With over 30 years of unparalleled dedication and expertise in marketing and leadership, DeVard has not only excelled in the dynamic world of marketing but remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring Black marketers everywhere.

"Receiving this award is both an honor and a testament to the power of perseverance and passion in a landscape where Black marketers and leaders are often the one and only in the room," DeVard said. "This award symbolizes not just my personal achievements but also the collaborative efforts of an incredible and inspiring team of colleagues, mentors and friends who have been instrumental in my career and in founding BECA. I extend my deepest appreciation to those who have been part of this remarkable journey."

DeVard founded BECA in 2021 to provide a safe and trusted space for Black marketing executives to share, learn, elevate and pay it forward to champion and continue working toward diversity in the C-suite. BECA started with 26 members and has grown to 38.

BECA has also announced the graduation of its first class of Future Leaders and welcomed its third incoming cohort to The BECA Playbook, a two-year mentorship journey to propel the careers of select, nominated Black 'Future Leaders' on the marketing path to the C-suite. The first class of business leaders graduated on November 30, 2023, during a celebration at Paramount HQ in Times Square.

The BECA Playbook offers unique learning and mentorship modules such as one-on-one coaching, C-suite network building, branded credentials and certifications, curated learning experiences, and more. Companies represented in the first graduating cohort are BET, CBS, Cadillac, Deloitte, General Motors, Harman International, Kohl's, Mars Wrigley, PayPal, Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson, Starbucks, and UPS.

The new Future Leaders cohort includes professionals representing the following entities: Autodesk, Deloitte, Delta Air Lines, Ecolab, General Motors, Harman International, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott International, Nike, Paramount, Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson, Snap, and UPS.

About the Black Executive CMO Alliance

The Black Executive CMO Alliance℠ is a 501(c)(3) organization providing member Black marketing executives based in the U.S. and Europe a safe and trusted space to share, learn, elevate and pay it forward to create opportunity, access, and equality for the current and next generation of Black marketing leaders.

About the Advertising Hall of Fame

The Advertising Hall of Fame celebrates industry legends who have distinguished themselves with outstanding, globally-recognized achievements; remarkable innovations; and exceptional philanthropic work both within the advertising industry and in their communities.

