This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- Survey: Social isolation critically impacts people living in urban areas, lower-income Americans, and Black and Hispanic communities
When asked how difficult, if at all, it's been to resume social activities following the most socially isolated times of the COVID-19 pandemic, 27% of Americans said "very" or "somewhat difficult" while that number increases for Hispanic (37%) and Black (34%) Americans, people who live in urban areas (35%), and low-income Americans (29%).
- Carol's Daughter Announces Partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures' New Big Screen Reimagining of a Classic, The Color Purple
To celebrate the partnership, the brand has launched the "From Sister to Sister" campaign, which aims to celebrate the profound and meaningful relationships that exist between mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, friends, and mentors.
- Montefiore AIDS Center Awarded $6.8 Million to Curb the Disproportionate Impact of HIV on Black, Hispanic & LGBTQ+ Communities
"We have made tremendous strides in addressing HIV and AIDS. But since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, communities of color and people who identify as LGBTQ+ remain at higher risk and unacceptable disparities remain," said Barry Zingman, M.D., the principal investigator at Montefiore for all three grants and Medical Director of the Montefiore AIDS Center.
- Girl Rising Announces Open Letter from Future Rising Fellows Ahead of COP28
The letter emphasizes the need for an inclusive and cooperative negotiation process and urges leaders to prioritize climate education globally. It also calls on developed countries to fulfill their commitment to contribute an annual $100 billion USD to support climate activities in developing nations, particularly for adaptation and resilience.
- Make-A-Wish kids are wishing it forward this holiday season through a motivational hotline
From Dec. 4 through Dec. 31, the hotline will give callers a break from everyday stress with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.
- Hinge Announces $1 Million Fund to Help Gen Z Build Community In-Person
Starting in January 2024, One More Hour will provide individual grants in amounts up to $25,000 to select social groups in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City that provide Gen Z with fresh, affordable, and recurring in-person opportunities to connect with others.
- Rockstar Energy Teams Up with Global Superstar Myke Towers to Discover Emerging Latin Urban Music Talent
"It is with immense pride that we offer Latin urban artists, who have proven to be a transformative force in the music industry, the right energy to shine in any situation as they grow their career and help turn their dreams into reality," said Fabiola Torres, SVP, CMO Energy Portfolio / SVP Hispanic Business Unit in Beverages at PepsiCo.
- Unwrapping Smiles: The National Council Launches Annual Toy Drive for Families Impacted by Incarceration
"Together, we can create lasting memories and spread warmth to those who need it most. Our Toy Drive isn't just about presents; it's about instilling hope, creating connections, and showcasing the immense power of collective kindness," said Sashi James, Director of Reimagining Communities TNC/FJAH.
- OATS from AARP Opens Senior Planet Miami: The First Technology-Themed Community Center for Older Adults in Miami
As the area's first technology-themed community center for older adults, visitors can get help with technology and learn new skills in a spacious, modern center packed with 72 screens, featuring state-of-the-art computer equipment and Wi-Fi – all free of charge.
- Understood.org Awarded Oak Foundation Grant to Launch Groundbreaking Digital Resource for Students With Learning and Thinking Differences
The hub's resources will empower students with learning and thinking differences, increase empathy among their peers, and highlight the factors that help them thrive. The hub will also address racial and economic equity to increase equitable outcomes.
- Partnership With Native Americans Receives $1 Million to Strengthen Tribal Emergency Preparedness
When emergencies arise in Tribal communities, PWNA responds quickly with essential materials and relief. With the recent grant funding, PWNA will be able to continue helping tribes develop and implement emergency preparedness strategies.
