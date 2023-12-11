Brandt Expands its Outdoor Recreational Platform Offerings with Acquisition of Itinio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandt Information Services ("Brandt" or the "Company"), a leading provider of outdoor recreational technology platforms, today announced the acquisition of Itinio Reservation Management Applications and Services ("Itinio"). Itinio is an enterprise-level central reservations management system servicing state parks agencies and county parks and recreation organizations.

Itinio, known for its flexible and powerful cloud-based reservations and management suite, has a foothold in the state parks agency marketplace with five established state agency relationships and over a dozen county- and municipal-level customers. With the support of Brandt, Itinio will continue to build upon its current successful agency partnerships through its established and scalable model for servicing clients both large and small. The acquisition of Itinio also bolsters Brandt's existing reservations offerings and strengthens its position in the outdoor recreation market.

Travis Warren, CEO at Brandt, stated: "Itinio has a strong reputation among parks and recreation administrators for providing top-notch customer service with its configurable solution. We are thrilled to welcome such a talented team at Itinio, who shares our values and approach. We look forward to transforming the outdoors experience together."

"Brandt's support will enable Itinio to continue providing industry-leading reservation functionality to outdoor recreational partners. Joining a well-respected organization in this space, Brandt, gives us the resources to live up to our clients' expectations and continue to grow," stated Dave McLean, Itinio Senior Account Director.

Since 2011, Brandt has grown strategically to become a market leader in outdoor recreational technology. The acquisition of Itinio by Brandt is the latest example of the Company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and providing unparalleled services to its clients. The integration of Itinio's trusted platform and offerings, including its reservation management system, is expected to result in an even more robust offering available to clients to meet the evolving needs of outdoor recreational organizations for years to come. Clients can expect a seamless transition, with both Brandt and Itinio teams working collaboratively to ensure uninterrupted services and support.

About Brandt

Brandt is the leading provider of licensing, registrations, reservations, and e-commerce solutions for the outdoor recreational market, providing simple, modern, and secure technology solutions to conservation agencies and their users. The company has successfully scaled in the outdoor recreational industry with products and services to support hunting, fishing, boating and camping transactions.

About Itinio

Itinio is a cloud-based reservations & management suite with responsive point-of-sale, e-commerce, and revenue-building yield management and marketing tools tailored to state, county, and municipal park operations. Renowned for its exemplary platform and services team, Itinio has been at the forefront of campgrounds and park entry management innovation.

