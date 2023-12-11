Horter Investment Management Achieves Next Level Growth in Financial Services: Horter Appoints Keith Schmidt President.

Over the Past Ten Years Keith Schmidt Achieved $13 Billion of Assets Under Management With His Prior Firm.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horter Investment Management, LLC (HIM), a registered investment advisory firm with 40 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 30 independent advisory firms (representing over 50 additional investment advisor representatives), today announced the appointment of established financial industry leader, Keith Schmidt as the President of Horter Investment Management, LLC.

Keith Schmidt, President Horter Investment Management (PRNewswire)

Horter is positioning itself as a powerhouse for advisors and has set the foundation to move into the future.

A significant move to position Horter for the future, Mr. Schmidt brings industry-recognized achievements with Zions Bank over his 25-year wealth management background:

Achieved $13 .3BB AUM of Advisory and Fiduciary Services

Tripled annualized advisory revenue from $17 .8MM to $56MM in 8 years

Directed investment services throughout 10 states, developing Advisor profitability

"We are very excited to add Keith to our expanded management team," said Drew Horter, Horter Investment Management Chairman & CEO. "The time is now for our company to move strongly into the future, and this is our first major step."

Mr. Schmidt expands the Horter management team, which now includes Drew Horter, CEO and Chairman, Kevin Hetzer, Director of Operations, Hayden Horter, Investment Analyst & Insurance Specialist, and Griffin Horter, Corporate Strategist.

"To continue at the forefront in supporting our Investment Advisor Representatives, we've also expanded our services offered, to not only include investment management, but also TFA Mutual Funds, Milestone Tax Planning and Horter Financial Strategies, our Insurance division," continued Horter. "We want Horter advisors to feel at home with our extensive back-office support and diversified offerings. The time is now for generational planning and our approach for the next 10 to 20 years."

"The company's future is very important to me," said Keith Schmidt, Horter President. "I asked myself, is this a company I want to be part of…and my answer was a resounding YES!"

"Horter has always been a company with strong advisor training, support, and opportunity," said Keith. "Horter is positioning itself as a powerhouse for advisors and has set the foundation to move the organization into the future."

About Horter Investment Management, LLC

Horter Investment Management, LLC, is a Cincinnati-based Registered Investment Advisor Firm, with over 40 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 30 independent advisory firms representing over 50 additional investment advisor representatives. Drew K. Horter, Chairman & CEO has over 40 years' experience in money management and providing investment advice. Mr. Horter has coached and mentored 100's of advisors over the past 15 years. Horter Investment Management is a fiduciary, specializing in a modernized, tactical investing approach across a range of risk profiles. More info: www.horterinvestment.com

About TFA Fund Advisors

Tactical Fund Advisors, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the adviser to a family of tactically managed mutual funds. The TFA Mutual Funds are currently comprised of four funds, and are managed according to selection, timing and leverage with multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments. More info: www.tfafunds.com

About Milestone Tax Center

Milestone Tax Center, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a member of the United Cloud Partners Services. We are proud to only operate in a private and secure, IRS Circular 230 compliant communications network to submit all state and federal tax work documents. We participate in the tax return preparation process via a proprietary nationwide network through the CPATAXBANK services offered through United Cloud Partners Services, so the security of our system is of the highest available anywhere. More info: https://milestonetaxcenter.com/

About Horter Financial Strategies, LLC

Horter Financial Strategies, LLC, (HFS) located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a diversified insurance organization specializing in Life Insurance, Annuities, Long Term Nursing Care Coverage and Advanced Planning for Clients. HFS works with agents and clients across the United States.

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Horter Financial Strategies and other non-affiliated insurance agencies. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through AXOS Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions.

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

* Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money. Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client assets can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Management Risk: The portfolio managers' judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular stocks or other securities in which the Funds invest or sells short may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the portfolio managers' judgment will produce the desired results. Additionally, the Adviser's judgments about the potential performance of the sub-advisers it utilizes may also prove incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund. In general, the market price of fixed income securities with longer maturities will increase or decrease more in response to changes in interest rates than shorter-term securities. Other risk factors include credit risk (the debtor may default), extension risk (an issuer may exercise its right to repay principal on a fixed rate obligation held by the Fund later than expected), and prepayment risk (the debtor may pay its obligation early, reducing the amount of interest payments). These risks could affect the value of a particular investment by the Fund, possibly causing the Fund's share price and total return to be reduced and fluctuate more than other types of investments.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus at tfafunds.com or by calling the transfer agent at 833-974-3787. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Matrix 360 Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. There is no affiliation between Matrix 360 Distributors, LLC, and Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC.

Media Contact:

Mike Dektas

513-266-3590

mike@creativestorm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horter Investment Management