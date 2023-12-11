Peregrine Economics Launches as Premier Economic Consulting Firm in Chicago

Website: www.peregrine-econ.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Economics, an economic consulting firm, will officially open in Chicago on January 1, 2024, offering top-tier economic consulting services and expert testimony based on independent economic analysis. Founded by industry veterans Chad Coffman, Peter Hickey, Candice Rosevear, and Scott Walster, Peregrine Economics aims to reshape the landscape of economic analysis through deep expertise, efficient operations, and a collaborative culture.

Chad Coffman, President of Peregrine Economics, directs matters involving securities, corporate finance, valuation disputes and regulatory investigations. Chad has analyzed equity and fixed income based damages, materiality, market efficiency, and loss causation in securities fraud class actions and opt-out claim matters. He has provided expert testimony in over one-hundred matters and has been invited by regulators and bar associations to speak on issues related to economic analysis in securities cases.

Peter Hickey focuses his expert practice in the areas of financial markets litigation and regulatory matters, business valuation disputes, and complex commercial litigation damages. He has been retained by the SEC, other regulators and private investment funds to offer his opinion on complex valuation topics and has testified in federal and state courts as well as several arbitrations. Peter also supports a vast network of academic and industry experts in a variety of cases across the country.

Candice Rosevear leads a national practice focused on labor and employment, valuation, and complex commercial damages. She has provided expert analysis and testimony in state and federal courts on class certification, equal pay, discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, market manipulation, and the valuation of complex financial instruments. Candice also conducts independent research on diversity for a prominent philanthropic foundation.

Scott Walster formerly served as an Assistant Director and Financial Economist in the SEC's Division of Economic Risk Analysis where he directed regulatory investigations on market manipulations, corporate disclosure, securities lending, investment adviser frauds, and broker-dealer violations. Scott's practice focuses on assisting clients with criminal and civil securities regulatory matters and helping clients understand the economic impacts of SEC and other governmental agency regulatory proposals.

Collectively, the founders of Peregrine Economics combine their diverse skill sets and industry knowledge to offer a wide variety of services to their clients. The Peregrine team is supported by a talented staff of economists, data scientists and other professionals with first-class analytical skills in finance, accounting, economics, and statistics.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Peregrine Economics and to offer our clients unparalleled expertise in economic consulting," said Chad Coffman, Co-founder and President of Peregrine Economics. "We apply big picture thinking, proven economic tools, and thoughtful expertise to provide our clients with accurate analysis and productive solutions. Our team's commitment to independent economic analysis to support a variety of clients in complex litigation and regulatory matters is our focus and we are excited to deliver our services from this new platform."

About Peregrine Economics:

Peregrine Economics is an economic consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, specializing in providing expert analysis and innovative solutions to a variety of clients including law firms, government agencies, and corporations across various industries. With a team of seasoned economists, Peregrine Economics offers a wide range of consulting services tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients through a multitude of practice areas including Data Science, General Damages, Labor & Employment, Regulatory Economics, Securities, and Valuation.

