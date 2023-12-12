DataDome Launches Device Check, the First Truly Invisible CAPTCHA Alternative to Keep Bots at Bay and Human Users Secure

Unparalleled Detection Accuracy and Seamless User Experience For Websites and Mobile Applications Frustrates Fraudsters, Not Legitimate Users

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced it is taking its bot protection offerings to a whole new level by enabling a new challenge response for customers, called Device Check. This invisible challenge works behind the scenes, validating device-specific signals with proofs of work – all without prompting any visible interaction with end users.

DataDome (PRNewswire)

Device Check excels in identifying even the most advanced and evasive bots right from their initial requests. Unlike traditional security measures that may only catch bots after repeated suspicious behavior, Device Check's advanced algorithms are finely tuned to spot telltale signs of automation and malicious intent.

It analyzes device-specific signals in real-time such as requestor environment, automation framework usage, or any bot cloaking techniques, and enforces device-level proofs-of-work via JS challenges, thereby substantially increasing detection accuracy and further reducing the frequency of visual CAPTCHAs. For one early access customer, a luxury brand retailer, DataDome was able to reduce the false positive rate by an order of magnitude, thanks to Device Check's ability to block bots from the first request.

"Bot attacks continue to grow in sophistication, and can easily mimic human behavior or circumvent CAPTCHAs. This fact, combined with user frustration over traditional CAPTCHAs, is precisely why enterprises need a new approach that pairs robust bot security with frictionless user experiences," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "Indeed, CAPTCHAs should never be the first line of defense against bots. With Device Check, customers can now reduce the need for CAPTCHA displays even further, ensuring legitimate users' online experiences are both secure and seamless."

Device Check reinforces its strong market position with:

The most frictionless user experience: Unlike other supposedly "invisible" challenges, Device Check does not require any user display, checkbox, or user interaction before making a bad bot or human decision. And since Device Check uses distributed machine learning at the edge in 26 DataDome POPs, decisions are processed in milliseconds.

The most accurate detection: With DataDome, less than 1 in 10,000 human requests are challenged, ensuring that 99.99% of challenges are only used to thwart bots. Device Check reduces the likelihood of humans facing challenges even further by analyzing and validating device-specific signals in real-time. One customer slashed its false positive rate by an order of magnitude by blocking bots from the first request.

The highest privacy compliance: DataDome bot protection is globally privacy compliant and secures 100% of customer endpoints (mobile, web, and APIs) without negatively impacting the user experience.

Mobile app support: In contrast to alternatives, DataDome is the only solution that offers a widely deployed SDK on 500 million mobile devices so businesses can more effectively protect their mobile apps from automated bots and ensure a seamless user experience.

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements, including DataDome's rank to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , its leader position in the Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation, the company's inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more .

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten , AllTrails , Scentbird and Helly Hansen . A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation in 2022 & 2023.

