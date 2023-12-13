Zendesk Appoints Kelly Grier to Board of Directors

Grier's long tenure and experience at Ernst & Young will help prime company for future growth

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk today announced Kelly Grier has joined its Board of Directors.

As Ernst & Young's U.S. Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner Emeritus, Grier led a $24 billion professional services organization with four services lines comprising more than 81,000 people in 31 countries. Her leadership portfolio also includes membership in Ernst & Young's Global Executive and Global Practice Group, in addition to her role as Executive Sponsor for Ernst & Young's focus on diversity, equity and inclusiveness.

"Kelly's industry knowledge, coupled with her consulting expertise and profound understanding of driving growth and innovation, makes her an ideal fit for our board. We look forward to her contributions," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk.

"Zendesk has always led the way in customer experience, but the proliferation of AI innovation is the new reality for CX leaders. Zendesk is uniquely positioned to help businesses manage this transformational shift," said Grier. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Tom, the leadership team and my fellow directors to drive Zendesk's long-term vision and growth."

Grier's career spans over 30 years of professional service, specializing in strategic transformations, operational efficiency and talent development and the intersection of technology and human capital. Her appointment comes at a critical time as Zendesk focuses on expanding its product portfolio with artificial intelligence capabilities and identifies paths for new revenue streams.

Grier also serves on the boards of Booking Holdings Inc., CDW Inc., and Illinois Tool Works and joins the current board members: Stephen Ensley, David Erlong, Hisham Hasan, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Ryan Lanpher and Tarim Wasim.

To learn more about Zendesk management and the company's board of directors, please visit https://www.zendesk.com/company/management-team/ .

About Zendesk

Zendesk is on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies and customers to create connections. Our customer experience software unlocks the power of billions of interactions, enabling businesses to build rich, meaningful relationships with their customers. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark and today operates in more than 20 countries around the world.

