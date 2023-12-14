Caliber Car Wash Expands to Over 50 Locations Across the Southern United States

Caliber is Poised for Continued Rapid Expansion Through its Robust Development Pipeline of Future Locations

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Car Wash ("Caliber"), one of the fastest-growing express car wash businesses in the country, proudly celebrates surpassing 50 operational locations across six states in the Southern United States.

Caliber's strength lies in its unwavering dedication to a superior customer value proposition, exemplified by its unlimited wash membership program and regional density-focused greenfield development strategy. Since December 2021, Caliber has been backed by Percheron Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, to accelerate its growth trajectory. The partnership has been instrumental to Caliber's success – with Percheron's support, Caliber has tripled the number of open locations, enhanced its leading membership program and amplified a vast new location pipeline across high-quality markets in the Southern United States.

"Caliber's continued organic and new location growth is a direct reflection of our incredible team members who are devoted to providing exceptional service, outstanding quality and convenience to Caliber's loyal customers," said Danny York, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Caliber. "Our mission has always been to deliver a car wash experience of the highest caliber. We remain focused on extending our industry-leading services through our large greenfield development pipeline to reach even more customers."

About Caliber Car Wash

Caliber Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with over 50 premier locations across the Southern United States. Caliber has built an industry-leading membership model and a strong reputation for high-quality, fast and friendly car wash services at a great value. By utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced water reclamation systems, Caliber delivers environmentally friendly car washes without sacrificing quality. Caliber prides itself on putting customers first, investing in its passionate and dedicated team members, and supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.calibercarwash.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. The firm's purpose is to support high-quality businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $2.5 billion in regulatory assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

