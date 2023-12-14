CARIBBEAN DREAMS AWAIT

CELEBRITY CRUISES' BIGGEST 2024 CARIBBEAN SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN

MORE SHIPS, MORE EXPERIENCES AND MORE CARIBBEAN ITINERARIES TO CHOOSE FROM THAN EVER BEFORE, INCLUDING ON NEWEST SHIP, CELEBRITY ASCENT

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises is ready for its biggest Caribbean season yet, with more options for travelers to enjoy the tranquil blue waters and sunshine of the idyllic island region. Nine of Celebrity's award-winning resorts at sea, the most ever in the Caribbean for the brand, will sail the region on itineraries ranging from new three-night short getaways to 12-night dream vacations giving travelers more options than ever before for escaping the winter blues. In addition, select sailings will call on the highly rated Perfect Day at Coco Cay, providing access to this exclusive private island experience; and, in December, 2024, a Celebrity ship will sail from Port Canaveral for the first time ever.

"As cooler weather sets in across the country, this is the time of year we start to think about trading the inevitable winter blues for gorgeous Caribbean blues. Our 2024 Caribbean season is designed with a wide range of ships and itineraries for travelers to choose from," said Katina Athanasiou, Senior Vice President Of Sales & Service, The Americas, at Celebrity Cruises. "It's our mission to make our guests feel like a VIP, and leave feeling refreshed and energized."

Celebrity Ascent Makes Her Caribbean Debut

Celebrity Ascent, the fourth and newest ship in the brand's award-winning Edge Series, made her highly anticipated maiden voyage on December 3, 2023. Now, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, she will explore the exquisite waters of the Eastern Caribbean for the first time. While guests soak up her fantastic new features, she'll transport them to some of the most sought-after destinations in the region including Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Celebrity Ascent will make round-trip sailings from Celebrity's state-of-the-art Terminal 25 at Port Everglades every Sunday, journeying through the islands on seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries. Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit bucket list worthy locales, including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, while Western Caribbean sailings will take guests to the breathtaking ports of Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands.

Edge Series Sisters Lead the Way

Celebrity Ascent will be joined by her island-hopping Edge Series sisters, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond . Celebrity Apex is embarking on rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Departing from Ft. Lauderdale, guests will visit the sun-filled islands of the Eastern Caribbean, including San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata. For a different kind of escape, Celebrity Apex will take guests to the Western Caribbean where they can surrender to the rhythms of paradise in Key West, Florida; Grand Cayman, and Belize.

Two Dedicated Caribbean Ships - Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection

Then, starting April 2024, sun chasers, beach lovers and relaxation seekers will be able to enjoy the Caribbean like never before on board two award-winning ships, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection , as they begin to call the tropics home with year-round sailings.

Sailing out of Fort Lauderdale, Celebrity Beyond, features a mix of six and eight-night journeys, which visit incredible destinations like Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

For the first time, travelers will also have the opportunity to getaway every weekend on Celebrity Reflection's new three and four-night itineraries. From Friday to Monday, travelers will have the opportunity to break free from their routines and recharge in the Caribbean.

Perfect Day at CocoCay

Both Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection will offer guests the exciting opportunity to experience the Bahamas' Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time in Celebrity Cruises history. Perfect Day at CocoCay is a vibrant private island paradise owned and operated by Celebrity's sister brand, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Offering the best of beachside bliss and sun soaked excitement, guests can find peak relaxation or the ultimate thrill – whatever their speed and definition of the perfect day means. Travelers can enjoy miles of pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, take a dip in the largest freshwater pool in The Bahamas, swim up to the bar for a refreshing tropical cocktail, experience the ultimate in relaxation and privacy at Coco Beach Club that features a heated infinity pool, specialty restaurant, and 20 exclusive overwater cabanas. Hideaway Beach, a new offering debuting in 2024, will offer an adults only paradise, with private cabanas and a new signature food outlet. Guests can also get the adrenaline flowing on North America's tallest waterslide, or soar 450 feet above the island in Up, Up and Away — an epic balloon ride that provides breathtaking panoramic views.

Celebrity Silhouette is Back in the Bahamas

Celebrity Silhouette , recently modernized as part of the Celebrity Revolution, is returning to the Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean with itineraries from Ft. Lauderdale ranging from 4- to 11- nights. And, for the first time since 2011, Celebrity Silhouette will visit Scarborough, the main city on the island of Tobago, sprawling from the heights of Fort King George, exposing travelers to historical architecture, lush botanical gardens, and lively street markets.

Celebrity Constellation Celebrates Fat Tuesday in the Big Easy

For revelers looking to celebrate Mardi Gras in style, Celebrity Constellation is offering a 12-night cruise departing from Tampa that starts with a double overnight stay in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday, before taking guests to a relaxing recovery journey to Honduras, Belize, and Cozumel.

Short and Sweet On Board Celebrity Summit

Guests looking for a short and sweet vacation will also find it aboard Celebrity Summit , as she sails from Miami on alternating four- and five-night Western Caribbean itineraries, making it easy for travelers to plan a quick tropical island getaway.

The award-winning Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Eclipse round out the 2024 Caribbean itineraries with five to 10-night Southern Caribbean sailings on Celebrity Equinox, and a variety of Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries onboard Celebrity Eclipse in October 2024. Beginning December 2024, Celebrity Equinox will offer seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, the first time ever that Celebrity will sail from this popular port.

For more information on all Celebrity Cruises' 2024 Caribbean sailings, go to https://www.celebritycruises.com/2023-2024-cruises/2023-caribbean-cruises or contact a travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 16 resorts at sea taking guests to the world's best places on the world's best places. Celebrity revolutionized the industry with its cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information about Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebrity.com .

